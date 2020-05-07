National

Supreme Court must help migrants, says Anand Sharma

File Photo: Former Union Minister Anand Sharma.

File Photo: Former Union Minister Anand Sharma.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

They don’t need pity, but their fundamental rights need to be protected by the top court: former Commerce Minister

Senior Congress leaders on Wednesday raised the plight of the migrant workers who are trying to reach their native places on foot, with former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma asking the Supreme Court to take urgent note.

“Hope the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court take urgent note. As custodians of the statute, it is their duty to protect the fundamental rights of our people and not delay justice any more,” Mr. Sharma told The Hindu.

Citing a news report from Maharashtra of a 7-month pregnant woman’s long walk to her home and calling it a blot, Mr. Sharma said: “The top court needs to step in now and reassure our citizens. They don’t need pity, but their fundamental rights need to be protected by the top court.”

Echoing him, former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram tweeted: “We ask questions. People ask questions. No one is there in government who will answer these questions. The pandemic has made every Minister and official unaccountable.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2020 1:48:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/supreme-court-must-help-migrants-says-anand-sharma/article31522120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY