Maharashtra government to pay railway fare of migrant workers using CM's Relief Fund

The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided that it will pay for the railway fare of the Shramik Special trains all migrant workers who do not have the ability to pay for their ticket back home.

The government announced that it will be paying for the tickets using money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The state government will assist workers who are stuck in Maharashtra and wish to go back to their home in other states as well as workers from Maharashtra who are stuck in different states and trying to come back home.

The government stated that it will do so only for trains that have been operated until May 17.

The state government will be transferring the amount required to pay for such tickets to the accounts of district collectors to aid migrant workers who are unable to buy their ticket home.

The government has also instructed all district collectors to create a list of such workers in their district and to pay for the tickets from the CM’s Relief Fund.

For workers’ from the state of Maharashtra stuck in other states, the government will obtain a list from various district collectors and transfer the amount into their accounts to aid the ones who can’t pay for their tickets.

Migrant workers going from Maharashtra had to pay for the ticket back home which varied according to the length of the journey. For instance passengers on the train from Mumbai to Basti in Uttar Pradesh, which ran on Friday had to pay around Rs. 685 for their journey.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that 300 Shramik Special trains will run everyday across the country.