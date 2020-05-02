Seal inter-State borders, orders Chief Secy.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday ordered the sealing of all inter-State borders of the Capital and directed the police to be vigilant to prevent “tensions and conflict” that anti-social elements may attempt to trigger among those stranded in the Capital, especially migrant workers.

The order comes after the national lockdown was extended to contain the community spread of the COVID-19. Intelligence inputs had been received that Ministry of Home Affairs directions to allow the movement of stranded individuals such as migrant workers, students and pilgrims among others to return to their respective hometowns may be cited to “incite and provoke” such individuals to “affect devastating consequences” to anti-COVID measures currently in place, he said.

“Certain anti-social elements may try to incite and provoke the stranded persons, particularly migrant workers in the undesirable hope of creating some tensions and conflict besides attempting to violate the lockdown measures...make all out efforts...to prevent any such unlawful assembly and movement of persons...,” the order addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner and officials in charge of government districts read.

After the first lockdown

A mass exodus of migrant workers had taken place across the country after the imposition of the first lockdown with scenes from east Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT presenting what Delhi government officials admit was among the most grave of visuals in this respect.

Similar instances, in addition to clashes between workers and police in some cases, were reported from Gujarat; workers had also taken to the streets of Mumbai earlier this month. In addition to setting up pickets in areas populated significantly by migrant workers, the order directed that the police also needed to ensure that goods carriers were not engaging in their illegal transportation. “The inter-State borders must be completely sealed and a strict vigil should be maintained on inter-State goods carriers too...no movement of such stranded persons should be allowed at the inter-State borders without following protocol prescribed by the MHA...” the order stated.

Mr. Dev also directed that the police act on intelligence inputs regarding movement of migrant labourers and impound vehicles illegally transporting them. In a related development, the Chief Secretary appointed each of the 10 District Magistrates as nodal officers in charge of reaching out to the Resident Commissioners of various States regarding the movement of their residents back home.