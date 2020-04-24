Uttar Pradesh to bring back migrant workers in phases

Uttar Pradesh will bring back labourers and workers who are stranded in other States and have completed 14 days of quarantine in a phased manner.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed officials to prepare a working plan for it and come up with details in this regard, his office said in a statement after a high-level meeting.

“After screening and testing such people, the concerned State government should start the process of sending them back. After they are brought to the U.P. borders, the State government will transport them to their districts by bus,” said the government.

Mr. Adityanath also asked officials to make preparations for keeping these migrants under 14 days of quarantine in their respective districts and to sanitise and vacate shelter homes well in time.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in U.P. touched 24 till Thursday evening, said the Directorate of Health Services. The total number of positive cases stood at 1,510, with the highest numbers in Agra (336), Lucknow (174), Gautam Buddha Nagar (103), Saharanpur (98), Moradabad (97), Kanpur (96), Meerut (85) and Firozabad (66).

Most deaths have also taken place in Agra (7), followed by Moradabad (5), Meerut (3), Kanpur (3) and one each in Bulandshahr, Basti, Varanasi, Aligarh, Lucknow and Firozabad.