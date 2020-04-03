Centre releases ₹11,092 crore under SDRMF

Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday approved the release of ₹11,092 crore under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) to all the States to take measures for containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds were allocated to the States on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday that the Centre release ₹1 lakh crore to tackle the pandemic and the ramifications of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with Chief Ministers, “The Central Government has released in advance its share of first instalment of SDRMF for the year 2020-21, amounting to ₹11,092 crore, to augment funds available with the State governments,” a statement by the MHA said.

Under the release, Maharahstra which has reported the highest number of cases has been allocated ₹1611 crore. Kerala with the second highest number of cases, however, been allocated ₹157 crore, lower than most States including Uttar Pradesh which gets ₹966 crore, Odisha ₹802 crore, Rajasthan ₹740 crore, Bihar ₹708 crore, Gujarat ₹662 crore and Madhya Pradesh ₹910 crore.

Andhra Pradesh has been allocated ₹555 crore, Tamil Nadu ₹510 crore, West Bengal ₹505 crore, Uttarakhand ₹468 crore, Assam ₹386 crore, Chattisgarh ₹216 crore, Haryana ₹245 crore, Himachal Pradesh ₹204 crore, Jharkhand ₹284 crore, Karnataka ₹395 crore, Punjab ₹247 crore, Telengana ₹224 crore, Arunachal Pradesh ₹125 crore, Manipur ₹21 crore, Meghalaya ₹33 crore, Mizoram ₹23 crore, Nagaland ₹20 crore, Tripura ₹34 crore.

The SDRF is the primary fund available with State Governments for responses to notified disasters to meet expenditure for providing immediate relief to the victims. Centre contributes 75% of SDRF allocation for general category States and Union Territories and 90% for special category States (North East States, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir).

In an order issued on March 14, the MHA said that it has decided to treat COVID-19 as a "notified disaster" for the purpose of providing assistance under the SDRF. The SDRF has an allocation of around Rs 29,000 crore in fiscal year 2020-21.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all State Chief Secretaries to ensure that exceptions with regard to farming operations, allowed under the 21-day lockdown, be communicated to all field agencies. Smooth harvesting and sowing operations, while maintaining Social Distancing, need to be ensured, the advisory states.