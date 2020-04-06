Chennai

Chennai hotels cater to migrant workers and those in the front lines of the battle against novel Coronavirus

Food parcel at GRT Hotel. Photo: special arrangement.

They are doing this work with the support of government departments

City restaurants are joining the relief work by preparing food for migrant labourers, as also for those working on the front lines to ensure normality in these unusual times. This work is being carried out in coordination with functionaries of government departments.

GRT Hotels is providing food to migrant labourers staying at shelters run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, and conservancy workers, doctors and traffic police. Vikram Cotah, Chief Operations Officer, says “We will be continuing this work till April 14. At present, we are catering to Corporation-run shelters in Zone 9 and Zone 10.”

Similarly, Adyar Ananda Bhavan is catering to traffic police and conservancy workers in Porur, Ambattur and Anna Nagar.

“We are focusing on places closer to our plant at Ambattur Industrial Estate,” says a top executive of Adyar Ananda Bhavan.

With the support of Vadapalani police station, Green Park Hotel is providing food to migrant labourers and conservancy workers.

“Besides, with the support of Pound, a group of animal lovers, we are feeding around 150 to 200 stray animals. Due to the lockdown, we don’t directly reach out to the needy people; and instead, hand over food packets to the Vadaplani police and they take care of the distribution,” says Sudip Sengupta, vice-president, operations, Green Park Hotel.

