60 lakh migrants took 4,450 Shramik specials to reach their home States: Railways

Since May 1, 60 lakh migrants had taken 4,450 Shramik specials at an average ticket price of ₹600, of which the Railways had recovered 15%, Railway Board chairman V.K. Yadav said on Monday.

At a virtual press conference, Mr. Yadav said most migrants had gone back to their States but the Railways had asked the governments if they wanted more trains. The Railways had started the specials on May 1 for migrant workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The Railways had also readied its train coaches to be used as the pandemic care centres in case medical infrastructure in any State is exhausted. Mr. Yadav said Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana had shown interest. For Delhi, he said 50 coaches with 800 beds had already been deployed and 500 coaches would be ready as and when the Delhi government identifies locations for more.

Mr. Yadav said the demand for the “return journey” in the lockdown was less and that the situation was being monitored.

He said the recruitment process for assistant loco-pilots and non-technical popular category had been delayed due to the pandemic but would be completed as soon as the situation permits. For the NTPC, 1.6 crore applications were received for about 35,000 vacancies. He said the process of selecting exam centres was under way when the pandemic was declared.