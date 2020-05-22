Migrants trigger spike in U.P. cases

The huge number of migrant workers returning to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown has caused the positive cases of COVID-19 in the State to surge, an official said on Thursday.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary in the Health Department, said so far 1,230 migrant workers who had returned to U.P. had tested positive. Over 46,000 samples of migrant workers have also been collected, he said.

Mr. Prasad said the number of pool tests showing positive results in the State had also considerably gone up because of the entry of migrant workers.

Over 5.42 lakh migrant workers are under the surveillance of ASHA workers, he added. So far, over 20 lakh migrant workers have returned to U.P.