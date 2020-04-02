Namakkal youth dies in Telangana

A 23-year-old youth, who stayed in a camp at Secundrabad, died on Thursday.
Officials said the youth was identified as B.Logesh, a software engineer in Nagpur. Following the lockdown, he managed to reach till Secundrabad on March 30 in a truck.
He stayed along with a few others from Tamil Nadu in the camp in Secundrabad and he died reportedly due to heart attack. The Marredpally police recovered the body. Following autopsy, the body has been sent to his village near Pallipalayam here.
