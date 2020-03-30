Beyond call of duty: police turn saviours for the hungry, homeless

Moved by the plight of homeless and migrant labourers due to lockdown, Telangana police have started providing food and shelter to them.

On Monday, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel visited Classic Gardens in Begumpet where over 700 migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand are being given meals twice apart from shelter with the help of the local community. “They were working in small hotels or as daily wage earners. Now, they are struggling to earn their daily bread owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown,” Ms. Goel said.

At various police stations, the officials are spearheading efforts to ensure that food and provisions are distributed to the poor and needy so that they don’t go hungry.

The Cyberabad police, in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, are distributing groceries to the poor, destitute and needy through ground police staff and traffic volunteers.

Rachakonda police, on the other hand, have distributed food to nearly 3,000 migrant workers living or working in its limits who were set to walk down to their native States. “A total of 49 migrant workers who set out to walk 850 km from Rahmat Nagar to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh were stopped at Kushaiguda and offered shelter at the training centre of Ankuram, an NGO,” Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said.

He said that at Pedda Amberpet, they distributed 120 lunch packets to truck drivers of various States. “Rice and dal packets were distributed to 700 migrant workers with the help of Jwala Prayoga Central Trust in Nacharam area, 300 migrant workers in Uppal and 550 migrant workers in L.B. Nagar limits,” he said.