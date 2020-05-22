Delhi

Two held for ferrying migrant workers on forged pass

Accused took ₹4,000 from each passenger; bus used for transportation seized

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly ferrying migrant labourers on a forged e-pass from south east Delhi’s Govindpuri, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the accused have been identified as Manish Kumar Jha, a resident of Prem Nagar, and Sharvan Kumar, a resident of Govindpuri.

The police said that on the night of May 18, Sub Inspector Devender Singh and Constable Satpal were on patrolling duty. When they reached Govindpuri, they saw migrant labourers boarding a tourist bus. “When enquired, owner Sharvan and driver Manish said that they were all working in Tughlakabad and wanted to go to their home town in Bihar. Fifty one workers were there in the bus,” Mr. Meena said.

The police officers asked the two to show the e-pass and they showed one issued from District Magistrate Shahdara’s office.

“When the e-pass was checked, it was found forged. Moreover, no passenger has medical fitness certificate. It was also learnt that the accused have taken ₹4,000 from each passenger,” the officer said, adding that the accused violated prohibitory orders and a case was registered against them.

The police said that the bus and the e-pass have been seized. Fifty one workers were there on the bus with no medical fitness certificate, said Mr. Meena.

