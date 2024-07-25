The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 will continue in both Houses of Parliament. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table today.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session highlights on July 24

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is likely to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 250th report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 243rd report of the committee on demands for grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

On July 24, both Houses of Parliament took up discussion on the Budget, with opposition parties accusing it of being “discriminatory” to most states and lacking vision.