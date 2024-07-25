GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Budget discussion to continue in both Houses today

Opposition parties allege discrimination in Union Budget; BJP members highlight government’s achievements

Updated - July 25, 2024 09:17 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 09:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives to conduct the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives to conduct the proceedings of the house during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 will continue in both Houses of Parliament. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table today.

Also Read | Parliament Budget Session highlights on July 24

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is likely to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 250th report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 243rd report of the committee on demands for grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Read the budget highlights here

On July 24, both Houses of Parliament took up discussion on the Budget, with opposition parties accusing it of being “discriminatory” to most states and lacking vision.

Read the live updates here
  • July 25, 2024 09:17
    Budget discussion to continue today in Parliament

    The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

    The discussion on Budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25, which was also presented on Tuesday, will also continue today.

    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table today.

    Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is likely to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 250th report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 243rd report of the committee on demands for grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

    -ANI

