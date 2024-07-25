GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joe Biden says he ended 2024 U.S. presidential bid to unite Democratic party

In an address to the nation, the U.S. President explained why he decided to end his campaign for a second term

Published - July 25, 2024 06:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid.

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. | Photo Credit: via Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office for probably the last time as he explained his decision to “pass the torch” to Vice President Kamala Harris and end his 2024 presidential campaign.

The address offered the public their first chance to hear directly from Mr. Biden his rationale for dropping out of the 2024 after weeks of insisting he believed himself to be the best candidate to take on former President Donald Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.

Kamala Harris secures the support of enough Democratic delegates to become party’s presidential nominee: survey

“The defense of democracy is more important than any title,” Mr. Biden said. “Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. And that includes personal ambition.”

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” he said.

Mr. Biden said he dropped out of the race as he wanted to unite his party and give way for “fresh voices”

“There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices,” he said.

Netanyahu gives fiery speech to U.S. Congress, seeking support for war in Gaza

Mr. Biden’s candidacy faced a crisis of confidence from Democrats after his abysmal debate against Mr. Trump nearly a month ago, where he spoke haltingly, appeared ashen and failed to rebut his predecessor’s attacks. It sparked a mutiny within his party over not just whether he was capable of beating Mr. Trump in November, but also whether at 81, he was still fit for the high-pressure job.

Mr. Biden tried to outlast the skepticism and quell the concerns with interviews and tepid rallies, but the pressure to step aside only mounted from the party’s political elites and from ordinary voters.

On Sunday afternoon, while isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home with COVID-19, Mr. Biden finally bowed in a letter posted to his account on X announcing his decision to leave the race, followed up later by an endorsement of Ms. Harris.

(With inputs from AP)

