Bus runs over six migrant workers in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar

A migrant labourer's family is silhouetted as they proceed towards their village on foot, following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. File photo used for representational purpose only.

A migrant labourer's family is silhouetted as they proceed towards their village on foot, following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. File photo used for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: AP

They were on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway

Six migrant workers have been killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav.

The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night, the official said.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

Two of the deceased were aged 25, 20. The rest were yet to be identified.

