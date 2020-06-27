Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

After turning their backs during lockdown, cities now want migrant workers back

Migrant workers who wished to go home wait at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru on May 15, 2020 for arrangements to be made for their travel.

Migrant workers who wished to go home wait at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru on May 15, 2020 for arrangements to be made for their travel.   | Photo Credit: Aditya Bharadwaj

The lockdown has lifted in most places and the economy is slowly re-opening, but there is a severe shortage of labour. Ajeet Mahale and K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj report on how cities that had turned their backs on migrant workers for more than two months now want them back

Until the novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown imposed by the government to curb its spread, migrant workers lived hidden from the public gaze in the Garden City of India. The workers who had built the fast-growing city’s houses, apartment complexes, workplaces, and other imposing and immediately visible structures, and others who had worked in them, were largely “invisible” themselves. They lived in structures held up flimsily by tin sheets; these were the boxes that these builders called home. Like the Indian community in London in Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, migrant labourers in Bengaluru were a “city visible but unseen”.

But when the lockdown was imposed and economic activity came to a grinding halt, these workers emerged on the streets, demanding that they be allowed to go home. With no public transport to take them anywhere, and as they were abruptly left unemployed and hungry, many decided to do what was unthinkable until then — walk to their towns and villages situated as far as in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Also Read
Migrants keep waiting as Indian authorities block the India-Nepal border with barbed wires during the complete national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, at Raxaul in East Champaran, Bihar.

Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

 

Seeing the humanitarian crisis unfold before its eyes, the Karnataka government then organised Shramik special trains to take the workers home. Since the beginning of May till June 24, around 4.6 lakh migrants, the majority of them working in Bengaluru, boarded 284 Shramik special trains to leave Karnataka. (The data does not include those who hitched rides or attempted to leave the city on foot.) Bengaluru is no longer under lockdown, but with a large section of its labour having left, the city finds itself crippled.

Feeling the pinch

During the lockdown, apartments and residential townships did not allow domestic workers into their premises. Many families chose not to pay their domestic workers their monthly salaries. Now, with no signs of the pandemic abating, they have flung their gates open, but few are trickling in. WhatsApp groups of gated communities are flooded with messages seeking domestic workers. “Our domestic help was from West Bengal and has returned home. There is no guarantee she will return. The search for a new help has been unsuccessful till now,” said Sapna Gowda, a resident of an apartment complex.

Also read | After Yediyurappa’s meeting with builders, Karnataka says no more trains for migrants

Gayathri Vasudevan, CEO and co-founder of LabourNet, a Bengaluru-based social enterprise working in the unorganised sector, said there has been a deluge of requests after the restrictions were eased. “Every day, we receive demands for at least 1,000 labourers, both skilled and unskilled. Employers have never approached us like this before,” she said.

The requests LabourNet have received over the last few days give a glimpse of the impact of this loss of labour. “A baker called me asking for four people who could handle ovens. Most of those who handle ovens in the city’s bakeries are from Tamil Nadu,” said Vasudevan. “APMC [Agricultural Produce Market Committees] and warehouses in the city are facing an acute shortage of loaders. If you buy a geyser, it will take nearly a week for it to be installed as electricians are hard to come by. These instances only show how dependent we are on migrant workers.”

It is not just residents, but small- and large-scale industries too that are feeling the pinch. Infrastructure projects such as the construction of a second terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport, road work, and the construction and hospitality sectors seem to be the worst hit by the crisis. “Nearly 40% of the labourers have left the city. This has crippled the hotel industry,” said P. Chandrashekhar Hebbar, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association.

While most construction project sites have resumed work, they are working with limited numbers. Other cities too are in a similar situation. India’s engineering and construction behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) said it is facing an acute shortage of labour as over one lakh workers, almost half its labour, have left their place of work. S.N. Subrahmanyan, MD and CEO, L&T, told The Hindu earlier: “We had 2.25 lakh labourers working with us pre-COVID-19; now we have 1.2 lakh people. We need to get back one lakh people to resume operations.” More than a thousand project sites of L&T across the country await the return of labourers.

Also read | 77% of migrants plan to return to work in cities: Study

Life under lockdown

The journey of the migrant workers back home from Karnataka was a long-drawn episode characterised by uncertainty, chaos and confusion. Neither the government nor the builders wanted to let the labourers return home. In early May, several Ministers led by the Chief Minister appealed to the workers to stay back in the State, assuring them that they would get work as the economy was reopening.

After turning their backs during lockdown, cities now want migrant workers back
 

However, the workers were desperate to leave. They recounted bitter experiences of life under lockdown. Several said that they were not receiving any of the promised food and other rations. Ravindra Ram, 32, from Jharkhand, who was working at a construction site of a large apartment in south-east Bengaluru, pointed to a 31-storey apartment complex he had helped build. In the first week of May he told The Hindu: “We have built so many houses. Can’t we just go back to our own home?”

On May 6, the Karnataka government decided to cancel all the Shramik special trains that it had scheduled to take the migrant workers back home. The fact that it made this decision soon after meeting the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI)’s Bengaluru chapter sparked anger among trade organisations, workers unions and activists. Faced with a massive backlash, the government hastened to re-introduce the trains on May 8. Thousands boarded these trains and left the city.

But others did not wait for the government to change its decision on train services and began walking back thousands of kilometres to U.P., Bihar, Jharkhand and other States. Carrying less than ₹1,000 in their pockets, they began their long journey home, sometimes aided by trucks on the highway. “We want to go home at any cost. We have had enough of the city,” said Anis Khan, a carpenter walking back home to U.P., on May 8. Many labourers, forcefully evicted from their accommodations for non-payment of rent, said they had been rendered homeless by the lockdown.

Even when the government re-introduced train services, many chose to walk home. This was because the process to secure a berth on a train involved registering online on the Seva Sindhu portal and waiting for an SMS for confirmation, all of which was in English and ill-suited for the people it sought to serve. Thousands gathered outside police stations and camped there for several days, as police officers are the nodal officers in charge of putting migrants on trains.

Now the city’s civic body runs a transit centre where migrant labourers who want to return home can enroll and stay at till they catch a train home. The number of workers who want to return home has come down to a few hundreds everyday. The State government is now bearing the cost of their journey home, unlike earlier.

The question of coming back

With the lockdown lifted and the economy re-opening slowly and cautiously, CREDAI is now mulling running chartered trains from U.P. and Bihar to bring migrants back to Bengaluru to kick-start work. “We are confident that they will return. We are ready to run chartered trains to bring them back,” said Suresh Hari, Chairman, CREDAI, Bengaluru.

But will the labourers return? Many vowed never to come back, but they may not have that luxury. Already some workers from the northern parts of Karnataka are returning to Bengaluru as they have been promised work. Industry remains optimistic of their return, at least after the ongoing monsoon sowing season, or once the COVID-19 curve is flattened.

Also read | Bihar migrants going back to other States for livelihood

Meanwhile, labour organisations hope that the crisis will serve as a wake-up call for the government, industry and citizens. “We see this as an opportunity to push for better living conditions for workers and better contracts. The crisis we face today is because the sector works under the informal sub-contract system. Employers desperately seeking labour seem to be willing to listen, at least for now. I hope this is not temporary and will translate into a behavioural change,” Vasudevan said.

Exodus from Mumbai

The workers’ longing to go back home and industry’s hope that they will return is no different in Mumbai. Late last month, Jayram Raut and 30 others walked along the coast of Mumbai at Haji Ali in the scorching heat. “Majboori hai, isiliye ja rahe hain (We’re helpless, that’s why we are leaving),” Raut said. “In all my time in Mumbai, I never thought I would be leaving the city under such circumstances and that too in such a manner.”

Migrant workers walk towards their home States, on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on May 4, 2020.

Migrant workers walk towards their home States, on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on May 4, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Rasal

 

Home for him and his fellow workers is Ganjam district in Odisha. Their work involved renovating buildings. Raut, a painter by profession, said they had been working at a high-rise apartment at a tony neighbourhood at Kemps Corner when the lockdown was imposed. “We had received ₹2,000 each [from the contractor] last month [April] to get bare essentials, but now even that is over,” he said as the group halted at a bus stop surrounded by high-rise buildings in Worli.

Also read | Migrant labourers hunt for cycles to go home

With very few trains going to Odisha, Raut and his group had grown fed up of waiting. They had engaged a truck to pick them up from Thane. When they got no transport to Thane, they decided to walk. “I have worked in so many buildings here,” he said pointing to the skyline of high-rise buildings opposite the Nehru Planetarium.

With migrant workers like Raut fleeing the city, the construction sector is among the worst hit, said Sunil Rana, a contractor and supervisor working in Mumbai for nearly a decade. “The chances of new projects starting are low. Even current projects may find it hard to get additional labour if required,” he said. Rana also left Mumbai to return to his home in Jharkhand. “There was no work. Everything had stopped. It didn’t make sense to stay. When work resumes, I will have to go back. There is nothing here for us,” he said.

Also read | A boat ride home ends with a train journey back to work

Construction workers were particularly hit during the lockdown due to the seasonal nature of their work. All construction activity comes to a halt when monsoons arrive in the city. During the four rainy months, no construction is possible, and many workers from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and U.P. go back home. Workers typically start coming back to the city after Diwali and work until May the next year. “Under this lockdown we have lost two full months. Even our contractors started going back home because they were also not getting any income,” said Gopal Das, who has been working in the construction sector for nearly two decades.

The wait for trains made the workers even more desperate as neither was there any sign of any income in the near future nor were the workers getting a seat on any of the Shramik special trains. “For six days I came to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the hope of boarding a train. I was finally successful,” said Naseer Haq, a migrant worker from Bihar, over the phone as his train was crossing Madhya Pradesh. Naseer was repairing a building in Churchgate and said that he had left all his belongings at the construction site. “I wanted to get back home and I will come back once things settle,” he said.

Also read | A rude welcome for Odisha’s migrants as villages lack basic facilities

Rana felt that even within the construction sector, the most neglected would be exterior building work. It is very labour-intensive compared to interior work, he said, and also cannot be done during the monsoons. “Interior work can continue even during the monsoon season, but getting labour for that will be a challenge too. People will come back only once they feel things are back to normal in the city. Even in villages there is fear of COVID-19. Many people like me have faced some form of social boycott in our villages after returning home,” he said.

Most workers said that there was nothing for them in their villages. They said they would return to the city in search of better economic prospects when things improved. “Majboori” as Raut said, was the common sentiment amongst them. “We know there is nothing back home in terms of work. But at least we will be with our families and we won’t get infected,” he said. When asked if he and his group got any help from the residents of the high-rise buildings they were working in, Raut laughed. “Who thinks of the poor in this country,” he asked.

Also read | Back home in U.P., job offer worries migrant workers

The exodus of migrant workers peaked in the final days of May as both Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal traded barbs over the running of the Shramik special trains. Central Railway (CR), which caters to the bulk of the trains coming into the city from different parts of the country and especially those coming from States like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, witnessed a peak on May 25 and May 26 when 75 Shramik special trains were run, each carrying around 1,400 passengers.

Due to the labour crunch, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is building a slew of public infrastructure projects including several metro corridors, advertised for jobs on behalf of its contractors. An MMRDA spokesperson said that out of around 12,000 workers, about 6,000 had left the city, slowing down work across projects. “Many workers with small land holdings leave the city during the monsoon season. This time they left around 15-20 days earlier. We hope by the end of the monsoon season the situation in the city improves and they come back,” MMRDA’s spokesperson, B.G. Pawar, said. Workers who had left before Holi were already returning to the city in batches, he said.

Return to the city

The number of Shramik special trains run by the Indian Railways also reduced in June. Railway officials said that since June 1 they have seen a steady increase in the number of passengers coming into the city on the scheduled trains being run by the Railways. “Many of the passengers, we have noticed, are daily-wage workers. Over the last week, we have seen all the trains that terminated in the city return full of passengers,” a senior CR official said. Until June 24, 1.8 lakh passengers came into Mumbai using these trains, mostly from Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Varanasi. The three cities accounted for nearly half of all the passengers coming into the city, with other key centres being Howrah and Darbhanga.

Also read | ‘Guest workers’ want to stay back, Kerala tells Supreme Court

The State government also started a special drive to screen migrant workers returning to Maharashtra. According to its estimates, around 13 lakh migrant workers who left the State during the extended lockdown are expected to return in July. The Maharashtra Police have been directed to conduct thermal screenings at border checkpoints, which are witnessing the entry of around 15,000 workers daily.

As the rain-gathering clouds gather over Mumbai, the question that remains is, when will all the workers return to the city that turned its back on them?

Related Topics
Ground Zero
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 2:18:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/after-turning-their-backs-during-lockdown-cities-now-want-migrant-workers-back/article31927237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
After turning their backs during lockdown, cities now want migrant workers back
Heading home: Migrant workers waiting at MGR Central Railway Station, in Chennai. File
For better conditions of work
60 lakh migrants took 4,450 Shramik specials to reach their home States: Railways
From HIV to COVID-19, Ganjam’s migrant workers remain undocumented
Yoked together, migrant workers and farmers are back in Punjab’s fields
Look back in relief: On the migrant labour crisis
Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant workers should not be prosecuted, says Supreme Court
Coronavirus lockdown | Union Home Ministry blames ‘fake news’ for migrant workers gathering at bus stations
Migrant workers | A boat ride home ends with a train journey back to work
Coronavirus lockdown | ‘Guest workers’ want to stay back, Kerala tells Supreme Court
Migrant workers waiting to board the Shramik special bound for Odisha at Chittoor railway station. File
Coronavirus lockdown | Deaths in Shramik trains not due to lack of food, water, says government
Coronavirus lockdown | 26 lakh migrant workers in halfway houses, says official data
Axing the economy’s trunk
A rude welcome for Odisha’s migrants as villages lack basic facilities
The waning of subaltern solidarity for Hindutva
How will govt. help migrant workers when it doesn’t have basic data about them: Cong.
Belated, but welcome: On Supreme Court move on migrant workers
People with serious ailments, pregnant women must avoid travelling on Shramik Special trains: Piyush Goyal
A moment for civilisational introspection
Migrant workers | Reports of ‘lost’ trains fake, says Railways
Coronavirus lockdown | Jharkhand flies its migrant workers back from Leh
Coronavirus lockdown | Muzaffarpur rail station incident shocking: HC
NHRC issues notice to government on migrant worker deaths
Coronavirus lockdown | ‘Runaway’ trains haunt migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown | Don’t charge migrant workers bus or train fare, says Supreme Court
Use Central forces to send migrants home safely, petition urges PM
Migrant workers | Video of baby with dead mother in Bihar railway station goes viral
Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant workers returning to Bihar jump off trains to flee isolation
Coronavirus lockdown | 5 persons on Shramik Special trains die in U.P.
The echo of migrant footfalls and the silence on policy
Supreme Court orders Centre and States to immediately provide transport, food and shelter free of cost to stranded migrant workers
Failing to perform as a constitutional court
The need for a million worksites now
Coronavirus lockdown | Railways to run 2,600 Shramik Specials over next 10 days
The eternal longing for the distant home
Flawed stimulus is justice denied
Migrants trigger spike in U.P. cases
Soren seeks permission to fly back workers
Desperate migrants keen to return home
Two held for ferrying migrant workers on forged pass
Bihar-bound Shramik Rail leaves Chittoor with 1,440 workers
A callous response
Workers returning to Bihar caught between poverty of their villages and starvation in cities
Migrant workers assaulted by brick kiln owner in Tiruvallur
Coronavirus lockdown | 9 migrant workers die in Bihar road accident
Coronavirus lockdown | U.P. government locks horns with Congress over buses for migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown | State nod not necessary for Shramik trains
Our families need us in this tough time, migrant workers say as they struggle to go home
Coronavirus lockdown | Image of a weeping Rampukar Pandit becomes symbol of India’s migrant worker tragedy
Coronavirus lockdown | Truck ditches ill man on road, friend stays back till his death
Coronavirus package | Will migrant workers benefit from the Centre’s measures?
Coronavirus lockdown | Centre tells States to upload details of migrant workers online
Coronavirus lockdown | Rahul Gandhi interacts with home-bound migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown | 8 lakh MT more grains allocated to States for migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown | Madras High Court directs Centre to disclose number of migrant labourers who died on the way to their home States
Coronavirus lockdown | Eight migrant workers killed in Madhya Pradesh road accidents
Coronavirus lockdown | 25 migrant workers die in Uttar Pradesh road accident
Coronavirus lockdown | 19 migrant workers injured in accident in Telangana’s Adilabad district
Coronavirus lockdown | Police cane migrant workers near Vijayawada
Coronavirus lockdown | M.P. in the middle of a migrant rush
Coronavirus lockdown | Can’t stop migrants from walking home, says Supreme Court
Coronavirus lockdown | Rajasthan moves to deal with huge migrant influx
Coronavirus lockdown | U.P. police warning against helping migrants sparks row
Workers are seen working at Muda Kala village in Sitapur.
Migrant workers in U.P. find meagre solace in shovels
Are India’s labour laws too restrictive?
Stop the return to laissez-faire
Back home in U.P., job offer worries migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown | 9 migrant workers killed, 50 injured in Madhya Pradesh highway accident
Six migrant workers run over by speeding bus in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar
Coronavirus package | Migrant workers to get free foodgrains
Coronavirus lockdown | Returning workers fight for food at Bihar railway stations
Coronavirus lockdown | NHRC issues notices to States
Provide income support, restore jobs
Call to set up common data portal for migrant travel
The face of exploitation
Tragedy on the tracks: On the killing of 16 migrant workers
Truck carrying migrant workers overturns in Madhya Pradesh; 5 killed
Coronavirus lockdown | Car runs over migrant worker on his way home to Bihar by bicycle
Lockdown | Cabinet Secretary seeks cooperation of States for transportation of stranded migrants
Coronavirus lockdown | Weary migrant workers lug crashed hopes en route their homes
Coronavirus lockdown | Three migrant workers on way to Uttar Pradesh die on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border
16 migrant workers run over by goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra
Opposition slams Centre for Aurangabad migrant workers deaths
Coronavirus lockdown | With no work or food, workers brave the long march home from Uttar Pradesh
Railways ferried over 2.5 lakh people stranded during lockdown in special trains, says MHA
Migrant workers | Maharashtra train accident victims were battling hunger
Second train ferrying migrant workers leaves for Muzaffarpur
Contempt for labour: On dilution of labour laws
Karnataka to restart trains for migrants
4 CMs dial Yogi, want to retain labour from U.P.
Coronavirus lockdown | Back in U.P., migrants stare at an uncertain future
Coronavirus lockdown | Centre urges unions to convince labour to stay, return to work
Migrant workers | Row over sharing of train fares
Who will pay for migrants’ travel, asks HC
Supreme Court must help migrants, says Anand Sharma
Migrant labourers hunt for cycles to go home
100 migrant workers held near Silvassa town of Dadra and Nagar Haveli for rioting
Boost wages to stimulate India’s growth
No relief for the nowhere people
Shramik special trains | Migrant workers, other stranded people to pay ₹50 more to get home
Coronavirus lockdown | Despair packs migrant workers from U.P. into a concrete mixer truck
Coronavirus | Shramik Special train reaches Danapur with 1,174 migrants, students
Coronavirus | Migrant labourers take to the streets across Chennai
Firm up plan to employ 15-20 lakh people: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Coronavirus lockdown | India’s first 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1, 200 migrants reaches Ranchi
It’s about food, nutrition and livelihood security
Coronavirus | Odisha to step up screening of those returning to State
Coronavirus lockdown | When a public toilet in Delhi serves as ‘home’
Seal inter-State borders, orders Chief Secretary
TISS team generates data on migrant workers
Coronavirus | U.P., Bihar migrants can now avail ration portability
Making the long journey a tad less painful
Vividly imagining the life of migrant workers
Safe return: On migrant worker distress
Coronavirus | Uttar Pradesh to bring back migrant workers in phases
How will India emerge out of the lockdown?
Locked out of cities, homes and livelihoods
Coronavirus lockdown | In Rajasthan, migrant workers repair and paint government school that sheltered them
Coronavirus lockdown | Plan ahead for transport of migrant workers, Maharashtra tells Railways
Coronavirus lockdown | Close to 6 lakh labourers from State stranded, says Jharkhand govt
Data | 96% migrant workers did not get rations from the government, 90% did not receive wages during lockdown: survey
Opinion | The ‘nowhere people’ of COVID-19 need better legal safeguards
Police intercept migrant workers leaving Delhi, lend help
Leaking pipeline valves, dried streams help migrant workers
Select passenger trains should be run to take migrant workers home, former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi
1.31 lakh sugarcane workers in Maharashtra can now travel back home
Coronavirus lockdown | Stranded in various States, Odisha migrants call home for help
Coronavirus | Workers face heat, hunger as lockdown is extended
Coronavirus | Migrant workers protest outside Bandra railway station
Disingenuous and no antidote
Coronavirus lockdown | Odisha youth pedals 1,700 km from Maharashtra to reach home
Coronavirus lockdown | Flight of migrant labour a deep concern for post lockdown revival: Nitin Gadkari
Lockdown | Migrant workers in Surat come out on road demanding salaries
Coronavirus | Migrant workers slip out of Bihar quarantine centres at night, return by day
Coronavirus | Centre files report on migrant workers
Shelters see total occupancy of less than 12%
Google introduces new feature to locate food, night shelters
1.95 lakh migrant workers on govt. radar
Community kitchens reach out to needy during lockdown
Migrant workers in Haryana worry about rent and wages
42% of labourers don’t have even a day’s worth rations left: Survey
Stream of migrant workers leaving Telangana dries up
Govt. may have to present second Budget to deal with COVID-19 aftermath, says Jairam Ramesh
Chennai hotels cater to migrant workers and those in the front lines of the battle against novel Coronavirus
Goa starts counselling for migrant labourers
Coronavirus | Lockdown triggers belated march of migrants from hills in Arunachal
A gruelling journey from Maharashtra that ended on a sweet note
India coronavirus lockdown | Migrant workers and their long march to uncertainty
Coronavirus | U.P. villages tense as many skip quarantine
Coronavirus | Centre releases ₹11,092 crore under State Disaster Risk Management Fund
Quarantined migrants attack officials in Bihar villages; run away from centres
With no help from companies, migrant workers out in the cold
The long and gruelling road did not take them home
Inmates at Gurugram relief camp bored, homesick and restless
A tedious trek to reach home
Trapped migrants in Capital long to be back with their families
Coronavirus | Coimbatore Police intercept container trucks packed with migrants
Namakkal youth dies in Telangana
Coronavirus | Forced to stay back, these workers now battle hunger
Coronavirus | Centre’s extra ration promise yet to be kept at PDS shops
Defiant migrants ready to confront anything that comes their way
Coronavirus | Treat migrants humanely, Supreme Court tells officials
Coronavirus lockdown | Centre again asks States to reach out to persons with disabilities
Coronavirus | At ‘Zero Point’ on Yamuna Expressway, flight from hunger beats fight against virus
Coronavirus | Similar stories, very personal tragedies
An unending journey for the migrants
Stranded non-Delhi residents struggle to return
Coronavirus | An unending journey to their homes
After UP, footage of travellers being ‘disinfected’ in Kerala surfaces; only ‘soap water’ sprayed, claims DGP
Beyond call of duty: police turn saviours for the hungry, homeless
Migrants want to return despite getting amenities at shelters
Ninety migrant labourers arrested in Surat after clashes with police
Coronavirus | With nil hopes at Zero Point, migrants face police batons
Coronavirus: In Bareilly, migrants returning home sprayed with 'disinfectant'
Community kitchens come to the aid of many
Migrant labourers sent back to Mumbai from Igatpuri
Migrants throng KMP Expressway looking for means to go home
Coronavirus | Lal Kuan is the new epicentre of migrant exodus from Delhi
Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant workers not welcome back home in Bihar
Coronavirus lockdown | After night-long ordeal, migrant workers in Rajasthan leaving by buses
Coronavirus lockdown | In Uttar Pradesh, workers made to go round in circles
Coronavirus | Migrant workers stage protest defying lockdown
Migrant labourers from Karnataka left to fend for themselves
Coronavirus | Exodus of migrant workers out of Delhi unabated but police block their entry into Anand Vihar ISBT
Coronavirus | Migrant workers returning to Balarampur village in West Bengal told to live in trees
Coronavirus lockdown | As inter-State buses dwindle, migrants are stuck on Yamuna Expressway with nowhere to go
2,500 workers make a bid to migrate
Coronavirus | Despite U.P. CM’s appeal, migrant workers throng Lucknow’s bus stands
Labourers in camps down to one meal a day as supplies deplete
Youth dies in Maharashtra's Melghat as doctors suspect COVID-19, shunt him from one hospital to another
Sea of humanity engulfs Kaushambi bus depot
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY