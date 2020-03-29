2,500 workers make a bid to migrate

Tension gripped Tripurantakam area in Prakasam district when a large number of migrant farm workers from Guntur district tried to return to their homes in Kurnool district when the lockdown was in force.
Over 2,500 labourers were stopped by the Prakasam police on Saturday when they came in 93 vehicles and they were sent back to Guntur district in coordination with their Guntur counterparts.
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said: “People should remain wherever they are when the lockdown is in force as the inter-State as also inter-district borders are sealed.”
Those in trouble in the wake of the implementation of the lockdown could contact the officials concerned in the districts where they were stranded, for relief, he suggested.
