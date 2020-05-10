Coronavirus lockdown | Migrant cycling back to Bihar dies after being hit by car in Lucknow

A migrant worker who was cycling back home to his village in Bihar from Delhi died after being hit by a speeding SUV in Lucknow.

Identified as Sagheer Ansari (26), the victim was cycling to his home in East Champaran district along with seven colleagues when the accident took place on Saturday.

A case of rash driving, causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide and mischief, was lodged against the driver, according to the FIR at the Sushant Golf City police station.

Sagheer, who worked as a tailor in Delhi, started cycling back home on May 5. On Saturday, at around 10 am, the group sat on a divider on the Shaheed Path, a major road on the outskirts of the city, to have food.

“We were hungry and were eating chura [flattened rice], we were not getting anything else to eat,” Sahib Ansari, his cousin, told The Hindu.

A car, which Mr. Ansari said was speeding, rammed into Sagheer who was sitting next to a brick enclosure meant for plants on the divider.

“The car came at such speed that it smashed the wall and hit Sagheer,” said Mr. Ansari. Sagheer was declared dead at the medical college in Lucknow two hours later.

A tree and the other brick enclosures prevented the car from hitting the rest of them, said Mr. Ansari. “Otherwise, it would have killed two-three more,” he said.

The migrant workers belong to Palanwa in East Champaran. Due to the lockdown, they were left without work and with shrinking supplies, decided to head back home. The victim, who comes from a poor background, is survived by wife and three young sons.

Raj Kumar Shukla, ACP Mohanlalganj, said the car was seized and investigation is on. Arrest will be made soon , he said.

“Prima facie, the car had a burst tyre due to which it lost balance and hit the person sitting on the divider,” said the officer.

The body was handed over to the victim’s colleagues after post mortem. The car carried a Lucknow number plate.

Mr. Ansari said they were trying to collect ₹14,000 to transport the body home after the administration had granted them permission.

“We are poor people. If we earn, we get to eat. If we don’t, we will go without a meal,” said Mr. Ansari over the phone.

He also alleged that the accused driver first promised to provide financial help to the injured Sagheer but when he died refused any assistance.

“He said do what you want, I will not come,” said Mr. Ansari.

The incident follows a similar accident that took place on the same road on Wednesday night. A migrant couple from Chhattisgarh’s Behmetara district living in a slum in Jankipuram area of Lucknow, Krishna and Pramila, who had set out on a bicyle to their home, more than 700 km away, were crushed to death by a vehicle. Their two little children were also injured but are out of danger.