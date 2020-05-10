Coronavirus India lockdown Day 47 updates | Death toll crosses 2,100

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday revised its discharge guidelines for COVID-19, stating that only patients with severe illness need to be tested (through a swab test) and a negative report obtained before discharge.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said it will initiate a study in the worst-affected 75 hotspot districts to check for community transmission.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its May 10 update said that 62,939 have been tested positive and the death toll stands at 2,109.

Here are the latest updates

9.30 am

3 members of White House virus task force in quarantine

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Also quarantining are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

8.00 am

1st batch of 326 Indians stranded in U.K. arrives in Mumbai

The first batch of 326 Indian nationals stranded in the U.K. due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions arrived in Mumbai from London early on Sunday morning.

The special evacuation flight AI 130, a Boeing 777 plane which departed from London on Saturday, landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 1.30 AM with 326 Indians, according to a source.

8.00 am

16 more positive cases in Bihar took the total number in the state to 611. The cases were reported from Begusarai, Rohtas and Khagaria districts.

(Amarnath Tewary)

7.30 am

Odisha registered a sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases with 58 new cases detected on Sunday. The State’s total count has now touched 352.

While 29 new cases were reported from Ganjam district, 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Angul district.

Also, one person died in Ganjam district taking the total death toll to three, said State Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

Earlier two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Khordha district.

6.30 am

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 4 million

The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of 2145 GMT.

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.