Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

The viral coronavirus pandemic has affected daily lives worldwide as borders were shut and strict restrictions imposed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to WHO, around 1,18,000 positive cases have been reported globally in 114 countries and more than 90% of cases are in just four countries. The number of positive cases in India crossed 70.
S. No
State / UT
State Helpline No.
1
Andhra Pradesh
0866-2410978
2
Arunachal Pradesh
9436055743
3
Assam
6913347770
4
Bihar
104
5
Chhattisgarh
077122-35091
6
Goa
104
7
Gujarat
104
8
Haryana
8558893911
9
Himachal Pradesh
104
10
Jharkhand
104
11
Karnataka
104
12
Kerala
0471-2552056
13
Madhya Pradesh
0755-2527177
14
Maharashtra
020-26127394
15
Manipur
3852411668
16
Meghalaya
108
17
Mizoram
102
18
Nagaland
7005539653
19
Odisha
9439994859
20
Punjab
104
21
Rajasthan
0141-2225624
22
Sikkim
104
23
Tamil Nadu
044-29510500
24
Telangana
104
25
Tripura
0381-2315879
26
Uttarakhand
104
27
Uttar Pradesh
18001805145
28
West Bengal
3323412600
29
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
03192-232102
30
Chandigarh
9779558282
31
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
104
32
Delhi
011-22307145
33
Jammu
01912520982
Kashmir
01942440283
34
Ladakh
01982256462
35
Lakshadweep
104
36
Puducherry
104
Note: The central helpline number is 011-23978046