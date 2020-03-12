Resources

Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

The viral coronavirus pandemic has affected daily lives worldwide as borders were shut and strict restrictions imposed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to WHO, around 1,18,000 positive cases have been reported globally in 114 countries and more than 90% of cases are in just four countries. The number of positive cases in India crossed 70.

 

S. No

State / UT

State Helpline No.

1

Andhra Pradesh

0866-2410978

2

Arunachal Pradesh

9436055743

3

Assam

6913347770

4

Bihar

104

5

Chhattisgarh

077122-35091

6

Goa

104

7

Gujarat

104

8

Haryana

8558893911

9

Himachal Pradesh

104

10

Jharkhand

104

11

Karnataka

104

12

Kerala

0471-2552056

13

Madhya Pradesh

0755-2527177

14

Maharashtra

020-26127394

15

Manipur

3852411668

16

Meghalaya

108

17

Mizoram

102

18

Nagaland

7005539653

19

Odisha

9439994859

20

Punjab

104

21

Rajasthan

0141-2225624

22

Sikkim

104

23

Tamil Nadu

044-29510500

24

Telangana

104

25

Tripura

0381-2315879

26

Uttarakhand

104

27

Uttar Pradesh

18001805145

28

West Bengal

3323412600

29

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

03192-232102

30

Chandigarh

9779558282

31

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

104

32

Delhi

011-22307145

33

Jammu

01912520982

 

Kashmir

01942440283

34

Ladakh

01982256462

35

Lakshadweep

104

36

Puducherry

104

 

Note: The central helpline number is 011-23978046

