Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

The viral coronavirus pandemic has affected daily lives worldwide as borders were shut and strict restrictions imposed to avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to WHO, around 1,18,000 positive cases have been reported globally in 114 countries and more than 90% of cases are in just four countries. The number of positive cases in India crossed 70.

S. No State / UT State Helpline No. 1 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978 2 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 3 Assam 6913347770 4 Bihar 104 5 Chhattisgarh 077122-35091 6 Goa 104 7 Gujarat 104 8 Haryana 8558893911 9 Himachal Pradesh 104 10 Jharkhand 104 11 Karnataka 104 12 Kerala 0471-2552056 13 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177 14 Maharashtra 020-26127394 15 Manipur 3852411668 16 Meghalaya 108 17 Mizoram 102 18 Nagaland 7005539653 19 Odisha 9439994859 20 Punjab 104 21 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 22 Sikkim 104 23 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500 24 Telangana 104 25 Tripura 0381-2315879 26 Uttarakhand 104 27 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 28 West Bengal 3323412600 29 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102 30 Chandigarh 9779558282 31 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104 32 Delhi 011-22307145 33 Jammu 01912520982 Kashmir 01942440283 34 Ladakh 01982256462 35 Lakshadweep 104 36 Puducherry 104

Note: The central helpline number is 011-23978046