U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture as they speak, in front of Schloss Elmau castle in the Bavarian Alps near Garmisch-Partenkirchen during the G-7 Summit. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Last week, India made global headlines again. Not for a diplomatic feat, but for the government’s apparently contradictory stances on the global stage and back at home, especially in regard to protecting media freedom. At the G7 summit held at the German resort of Schloss Elmau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with several world leaders, signed a joint statement titled ‘2022 Resilient Democracies’, and vowed to protect free flow of information online and offline while guarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors.

It would have been a welcome pledge, if it had not coincided with the arrest of factchecking agency Alt News’s co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s arrest. Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said: “it is very important that people be allowed to express themselves freely, journalists be allowed to express themselves freely and without the threat of any harassment.”

Meanwhile, India appeared to show low tolerance to the comments from the international community on concerning domestic developments. The MEA called the UN Rights Chief’s comment on the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad “unwarranted”, Kallol Bhattacherjee reports.

The government also accused a U.S. body on religious freedom of bias, over its comment on minority rights in India, Suhasini Haidar reports.

