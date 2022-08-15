  1. Understanding the Taliban: As the Taliban mark the first anniversary of their recapture of power on August 15, Stanly Johny traces their past and present through key books.
  2. India at 75: It’s time to reclaim its moral leadership, writes Happymon Jacob, on the challenge today in defining a unique foreign policy identity.
  3. The race of two Asian giants: China and India will shape Asia in the next decade, but likely in wary opposition to one another, writes Rana Mitter.
  4. A new global vision for G20: Mukul Sanwal argues that a shift is required from commitments on aid and trade to collaboration around science and technology.
  5. What is the nature of Langya, the new zoonotic virus identified in China? – Ramya Kannan explains.