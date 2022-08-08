  1. Why is Taiwan caught between U.S. and China?: What is the ‘One China Policy’? Why has U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island angered China? Ananth Krishnan explains in The Hindu FAQ.
  2. A California liberal who angered communist China: The U.S. House Speaker, face of the Democratic Party for decades, kicked off a diplomatic storm in U.S.-China relations by visiting Taiwan, writes G. Sampath in The Hindu Profiles.
  3. Teaching the Taliban the wrong lessons: The world appears to have highlighted that short-sighted tactics, and not strategic vision, will decide the future.
  4. Lessons for India from the Taiwan standoff: New Delhi must note that Taiwan’s close economic links with China have not stopped Taipei from asserting its rights, writes Happymon Jacob.
  5. Who was al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri?: How was Zawahiri’s stint as leader of the terrorist outfit different from that of his predecessor Osama bin Laden?, explains Stanly Johny in The Hindu Text and Context.