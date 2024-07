Jitan Sahani, father of Mukesh Sahani, former Minister and national president of Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) was found murdered at his native house in Darbhanga district of Bihar under Biraul Police station on July 16.

His mutilated body found in the house, and police officials have reached the spot.

Mr. Mukesh also known as ‘Son of Mallah’ is currently in Mumbai, and is on his way to Bihar.

More details are expected...