  1. What’s holding up the Teesta treaty? What has the Indian government told Bangladesh? What is the technical team going to look into? Why is Bengal Chief Minister protesting this development? What about the Ganga water sharing agreement? When does it come up for renewal? What is the state of both the rivers? explains Shiv Sahay Singh
  2. Reasi and the ‘years-old’ issues of cross-border terror: In India’s responses to Pakistan-backed terror, New Delhi needs to sharpen its definition of what is an ‘unacceptable’ terror attack, writes Vivek Katju
  3. Mass protests in Kenya, in which at least 30 people were shot and killed by police, against an IMF-backed finance Bill that sought to raise taxes on essentials bring into focus, once again, the conditions the multinational lender imposes on poor countries in return for loan assistance, writes G. Sampath
  4. India must avoid ceding the centre stage in its own region on foreign policy and on Tibet issues, writes Suhasini Haidar
  5. The far-right AfD leader, Björn Höcke, who stands trial for using Nazi-era slogans, calls for a ‘180-degree turn’ in how Germany remembers its past, including Holocaust, writes Sumeda.