Daily Quiz | Rebels to Presidents

Srinivasan Ramani June 28, 2022 11:50 IST

Colombia recently elected a new president in former urban guerrilla leader Gustavo Petro. Here is a quiz on rebels who went on to become presidents in their respective countries

Daily Quiz | Rebels to Presidents

Colombia recently elected a new president in former urban guerrilla leader Gustavo Petro. Here is a quiz on rebels who went on to become presidents in their respective countries

1. Led by a Marxist lawyer Raul Sendic, this rebel group active in the 1960s and 70s was named after the indigenous revolutionary Tupac Amaru from the 18th century. One of the members of the group later on went on to become a popular president of Uruguay. Name him and the group he was part of.

Answer: Jose Pepe Mujica, Tupamaros

2. Part of a left wing urban guerrilla outfit in the late 1960s that fought against military dictatorship in the country, this person was captured and tortured in prison in the early 1970s. Later, the person went on to become a prominent member of the political party named "Democratic Labour Party" and a provincial minister, before quitting and joining the Workers Party in the early 2000s. Identify the person who went on to become the President of the country in 2011.

Answer: Dilma Rousseff

3. A former corporal in the Portuguese army, this rebel and freedom fighter first struggled against Portuguese colonialism in his country and later against an invading neighbouring country which went on to occupy his native land. After a UN sanctioned peacekeeping force brokered a new administration, he was released from prison and went on to head the newly emerged nation, which became the first new sovereign state of the 21st century. Name him and the country.

Answer: Xanana Gusmao, Timor-Leste

4. Known by his nom de guerre Commander Leonel Gonzalez, after the country's civil war between rebels belonging to the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front and the U.S. supported regime in the 1980s, went on to become the only ex-rebel to lead the country as President in 2016. Name him.

Answer: Salvador Sanchez Ceren

5. As a political activist while pursuing a law degree at the University College Dublin in 1916, this person was suspected of association with the leaders of the Easter Uprising in that year, launched by Irish Republicans against British Rule. Later, a prominent freedom fighter, he went on to become President in independent India (the only one to do so as an independent candidate in the presidential elections). Name him.

Answer: V.V.Giri



