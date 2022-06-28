International

Daily Quiz | Rebels to Presidents

Colombia recently elected a new president in former urban guerrilla leader Gustavo Petro. Here is a quiz on rebels who went on to become presidents in their respective countries

1. Led by a Marxist lawyer Raul Sendic, this rebel group active in the 1960s and 70s was named after the indigenous revolutionary Tupac Amaru from the 18th century. One of the members of the group later on went on to become a popular president of Uruguay. Name him and the group he was part of.

Answer :

Jose Pepe Mujica, Tupamaros

