  • Caught between international pressure over how to engage with the Myanmar military junta regime and India’s own ties with its neighbour, the government is likely to not include the Myanmar Foreign Minister at the India-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting set to be hosted by the External Affairs Minister in mid-June.
  • External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal as India’s most trusted global partners along with Japan and members of ASEAN, speaking at an Asian Confluence River Conclave in Guwahati. He said the prioritisation of the northeast, comprising eight States, by the Narendra Modi government had made it obvious that India should work with its most trusted global partners.
  • India and Japan have agreed to work together on assisting crisis-hit Sri Lanka, the Japanese government said, following the recent meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the leaders “discussed the situation in Sri Lanka and confirmed that they will cooperate with each other in light of the current economic crisis and deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country.”
  • Afghanistan must ensure education for girls, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said at the 4th Regional Dialogue on Security being held in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe. Emphasising India’s decision to help Afghanistan with humanitarian aid despite no India-Afghanistan relations with the Taliban regime, he asserted that India remained an “important stakeholder”.
  • Thousands participated in a rally held in capital Colombo on Saturday to mark the 50th day of ongoing agitations against the government at the oceanfront in the wake of a severe economic crisis.
  • For over 80 Tamils, including children and infants, who took boats and landed in Tamil Nadu in the last few months, the risky journey was not only about fleeing Sri Lanka’s dire economic situation. It was also about chasing an elusive dream — a secure, peaceful life, writes Meera Srinivasan.
  • Beulah Rose on the ghost town of Dhanushkodi, which is the first point of refuge for Sri Lankan Tamils leaving the island for better economic prospects.
  • The Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping may for the first time begin an expansion process to include new developing country members, the Chinese government said last week. China, which is the BRICS chair for this year, said the recently held meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers “reached consensus on the BRICS expansion process”.
  • The United Nations top human rights official said on Saturday she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of the broad application of counterterrorism and de-radicalisation measures on the rights of Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang region. Michelle Bachelet, who visited Xinjiang as part of a six-day trip to China, said the visit was not an investigation but an opportunity to raise concerns with senior Chinese leaders.
