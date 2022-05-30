Understand international affairs from the Indian perspective with View from India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, during his arrival to the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Quad as a “force for good,” as he attended the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24. The summit among the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States took place exactly three months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a joint statement issued after the meeting said the member countries “discussed respective responses to the conflict in Ukraine and the ongoing tragic humanitarian crisis and assessed its implications for the Indo-Pacific”. As the summit was taking place, Russian and Chinese forces carried out joint flights near the Sea of Japan and East China Sea.

Underlining the evolution of the Quad from a security-focused grouping to one with a far more ambitious and varied agenda, one of the main takeaways from Tokyo last week was not from the security domain but the launch of U.S. President Joe Biden’s new trade initiative for the region, called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which was witnessed by leaders of 13 countries, including Prime Minister Modi. The countries include Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Together, they account for 40% of the global GDP.

The economic framework will broadly rest on four pillars: trade, supply chain resilience, clean energy and decarbonisation, and anti-corruption measures. A joint statement said the framework intends to “advance resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness, and competitiveness” in these economies. Suhasini Haidar, in this analysis, explains the significance of the IPEF, its prospects, implications for India, and why there is some scepticism, not least from within the U.S., about just what it can deliver, given that officials made it clear that it is not a traditional trade deal.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery. | Photo Credit: AP

The Quad also announced the formation of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) which will build a “faster, wider, and more accurate maritime picture of near-real-time activities in partners’ waters.” This common operating picture will integrate three critical regions in the Indo-Pacific — the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean Region.

There will be some challenges in implementing this initiative for information sharing and maritime surveillance, writes Dinakar Peri. For India, two issues limit its ability to further expand its role: infrastructure constraints and continued delay in posting Indian liaison officers at others facilities and centres in the region.

More Analysis from the Quad Summit Suhasini Haidar explains how in the past year, the Quad has clearly undergone a change, from a largely strategic, theoretical grouping based on ensuring “a free and open Indo-Pacific”, to one with a number of specific practical tasks – on COVID-19, technology, climate change and infrastructure, space and cybersecurity. You can read or watch her takeaway here.

China may not have been explicitly mentioned by the Quad, but former Ambassador Rajiv Bhatia writes that China is not only the glue that holds the Quad together, it is also the fuel that may drive the grouping’s inner consolidation.

The Hindu, in an editorial, says the IPEF will face a credibility challenge given how previous U.S. initiatives such as the Blue Dot Network and the Build Back Better Initiative have made little headway in changing the region’s infrastructural needs. Negotiators will need to move with both caution and clarity.

A local resident stands next the Karkhiv fire station, built in 1887, on May 26, 2022. - Shells and missiles have been falling on cities since the start of the war in Ukraine, damaging historic buildings. Cultural services try to preserve their memory and record the damages with advanced laser technology and 3D scans. | Photo Credit: AFP

