  1. Sushant Singh analyses, with all the attention currently on India-U.S. ties and the 2+2 dialogue, whether a quiet reset between India and China may be on the cards.
  2. Meera Srinivasan in Colombo explains Sri Lanka’s worsening debt crisis and how the island nation may overcome it.
  3. Also on Sri Lanka, Ahilan Kadirgamar writes on the choices it now faces as it stares at bankruptcy or redemption.
  4. Diksha Munjal writes on how the popularity of Rishi Sunak has plunged in the U.K. after a series of controversies.
  5. G. Sampath on the return of far-right populist Marine Le Pen in France, who will face Emmanuel Macron in an election run-off for the second straight time.