  1. In exile and always dreaming of home: There is nothing as haunted and powerless as a leader who has lost their land and their people, writes Suhasini Haidar.
  2.  Dangerous gamble: Turkey should not use its geopolitical advantage to crush Syrian Kurds, The Hindu Editorial observed on Turkey’s attacks on Syrian Kurds.
  3. Why Tawang matters: International affairs expert Sonia Trikha Shukla writes on understanding its people, its geography, and its vital place in the history of India-China engagement over the past century.
  4. Iran at a political crossroads: While there could be small steps towards change, especially where women are concerned, the core of the Iranian order is likely to endure, writes Talmiz Ahmad.
  5. It is anyone’s game on Messi’s big night: The pressure of carrying Argentina to victory has weighed heavily on Lionel Messi so often in his career. This time he seems to have found a balance between fortitude and joy, writes Suhrith Parthasarathy on the eve of the World Cup final, which Messi’s Argentina won.