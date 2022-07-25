Understand international affairs from the Indian perspective with View from India

Understand international affairs from the Indian perspective with View from India

(This article forms a part of the View From India newsletter curated by The Hindu’s foreign affairs experts. To get the newsletter in your inbox every Monday, subscribe here.)

Beijing released a plan to build a new highway not far from its disputed border areas with India. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

In a move that is bound to fan India’s concerns over persisting border tensions with China, Beijing released a plan to build a new highway not far from its disputed border areas with India. A map of the proposed highway is yet to be released, but the proposed route suggests it will likely cut across Aksai Chin. Its course will bring it close to several disputed areas that have seen recent tensions, from Eastern Ladakh, down to near Doklam, close to the India-China-Bhutan trijunction. Ananth Krishnan reports

Meanwhile, the stalemate in the talks between India and China to end the standoff in Eastern Ladakh continues with no breakthrough in the 16th round of Corps Commander talks held on July 17. “The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” a joint statement said. Dinakar Peri reports

China defended its stepped-up military activity near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as “normal”, amid concerns from India on Chinese aircraft flying close to the contested areas even as border talks remain deadlocked.

The Top Five

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attend a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Will Russia-Ukraine deal ease global food crisis? Stanly Johny unpacks the first major agreement between the two countries since the war began. What can the world do to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka? Suhasini Haidar speaks to foreign policy experts Nirupama Rao and D. Subbarao. The draft Chilean constitution is a model for how Constitutions in the modern world ought to be drafted, and a lesson to the rest of the world, writes Gautam Bhatia, on the outcome of a very inclusive, thoughtful exercise. ‘Advantage New Delhi’ in Sri Lanka’s India lifeline: There is much potential in the humanitarian aid link now to deepen trade and investment linkages, writes Ganeshan Wignaraja. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud: Suhasini Haidar writes on the remarkable rise of a ruthless reformer.

Sri Lanka: Change at the helm, or more of the same?

Sri Lakan President Ranil Wickremesinghe swears in Dinesh Gunawardena as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister, at the prime minister office in Colombo on July 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Amid much political tumult and a deepening economic crisis, Sri Lanka witnessed the election of Ranil Wickremesinghe as President, the appointment of Rajapaksa-loyalist Dinesh Gunawardena as Prime Minister, and a ruthless pre-dawn military raid on peaceful protesters.

With a new government in Sri Lanka, India must review its options in extending more help, The Hindu said in its editorial.

Briefing party leaders on Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said Colombo had “failed to show” fiscal prudence and that Indian assistance was unprecedented.

Spotlight UK

Sriram Lakshman reports from London on Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss making it to the final round of Tory leadership contest.