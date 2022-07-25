  1. Will Russia-Ukraine deal ease global food crisis? Stanly Johny unpacks the first major agreement between the two countries since the war began.
  2. What can the world do to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka? Suhasini Haidar speaks to foreign policy experts Nirupama Rao and D. Subbarao.
  3. The draft Chilean constitution is a model for how Constitutions in the modern world ought to be drafted, and a lesson to the rest of the world, writes Gautam Bhatia, on the outcome of a very inclusive, thoughtful exercise.
  4. ‘Advantage New Delhi’ in Sri Lanka’s India lifeline: There is much potential in the humanitarian aid link now to deepen trade and investment linkages, writes Ganeshan Wignaraja.
  5. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud: Suhasini Haidar writes on the remarkable rise of a ruthless reformer.