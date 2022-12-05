  1. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes that India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, as it commenced its G20 Presidency on December 1.
  2. Former National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan reads the tea-leaves from China’s Party Congress and the implications for India.
  3. Former Ambassador Rajiv Bhatia writes that in implementing India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, voices from the Northeast and eastern parts of the country must be heard.
  4. With changes in Nepal’s Parliament, India and the rest of the international community will have to be recalibrating their ways of dealing with Kathmandu, writes Sujeev Shakya.
  5. Meera Srinivasan reports from Colombo that as Sri Lanka works hard to obtain financing assurances from its diverse creditors — a pre-requisite for the provisional $2.9 billion-IMF package — the loans obtained from China, the island nation’s largest bilateral lender, have come under sharp focus. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Opposition legislator Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has threatened to launch a “China go home” campaign, akin to the ‘Gota go home’ movement that ousted the former President in the wake of the island’s painful economic crash.