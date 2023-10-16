  1. Stanly Johny writes on Israel’s options after the Hamas attack.
  2. Talmiz Ahmad on how the attacks by Hamas have firmly overturned Israeli efforts, supported by the United States, to promote a normalisation of relations with Arab states including the Saudi-Israel normalisation process.
  3. As foreign ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) met in Colombo last week, Suhasini Haidar writes on the significance of this key bloc for India
  4. Shashi Tharoor on why reforming the United Nations Security Council is akin to a malady presented before doctors — there is agreement only on the diagnosis and not the prescription.
  5. As China hosts world leaders in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) on Tuesday, we looked at the state of play as President Xi Jinping’s key initiative marks its tenth anniversary.