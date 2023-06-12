View from India | Spotlight Indo-US

June 12, 2023 11:50 am | Updated June 13, 2023 12:00 pm IST

(This article forms a part of the View From India newsletter curated by The Hindu’s foreign affairs experts. To get the newsletter in your inbox every Monday, subscribe here.)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States next week, the two countries are engaged in high-level talks on areas spanning defence, economic and trade ties. Significantly, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit India on June 13, for meetings with his counterpart Ajit Doval, among others, The Hindu’s Suhasini Haidar and Sriram Lakshman report.

Even as the states discuss deepening defence ties, private sector collaboration in defence technology is the next great phase of cooperation for “the two greatest democracies on earth”, Atul Keshap, president of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), told Dinakar Peri.

The PM’s coming visit, and the related bilateral engagement is being closely watched, especially in the context of India’s foreign policy outreach, but more broadly, how has India fared in the last decade? Suhasini Haidar analyses India’s successes and failures in international relations as the Modi government marks nine years in office. Watch her latest episode of Worldview here.

Neighbourhood watch

Bangladesh has instructed its mission in India to contact the Ministry of External Affairs about the “Akhand Bharat” map placed in the new Parliament building. The Awami League government is seeking clarification from India regarding the map that has drawn protests from Nepal and Pakistan as it shows the spread of ancient Indian kingdoms from the west to the east of the subcontinent that covers present-day India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, reports Kallol Bhattacherjee.

Nepal:Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s first bilateral visit to India, since assuming office in the current term, has drawn much attention in the region. Foreign policy experts K.V. Rajan and Atul K. Thakur break down the visit and argue that a steady focus on development, as demonstrated during Prachanda’s recent visit, will boost bilateral ties.

Economic emphasis: Read The Hindu Editorial on India-Nepal ties

Sri Lanka police arrest Tamil legislator Ponnambalam, sparking concern and criticism

The Top Five

1.Stanly Johny writes on how the destruction of a dam, which has led to mass flooding, is redrawing the frontline in southern Ukraine.

2. Ananth Krishnan profiles China’s Defence Minister, who recently slammed the ‘rules-based order’ and an international system.

3. Saumya Kalia writes on the Move Forward Party leader’s anti-establishment campaign and how it impacts Thailand’s political landscape.

4. South Asia’s climate migration is a ticking bomb, writes Syed Munir Khasru, Chairman of The Institute for Policy, Advocacy, and Governance (IPAG).

5. Nigeria’s new President faces old problems, writes India’s former High Commissioner to Nigeria Mahesh Sachdev.