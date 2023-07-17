  1. India stakes its G20 legacy on Global South imprint – Suhasini Haidar’s analysis from the G-20 meet in Hampi.
  2. What is NATO’s stand on Ukraine’s entry? Stanly Johny explains.
  3. The Ukraine counter-offensive, a reality check: Washington’s willingness to bypass ethics in its backing of Ukraine is a reflection of how badly Kiev’s counter-offensive is faring, writes former Foreign Secretary Krishnan Srinivasan.
  4. Kallol Bhattacherjee writes on the ‘Transport King’ of Nepal who promised the PM’s chair to Prachanda.
  5. P.J. George writes on Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, who announced his resignation after failing to reach consensus among coalition partners on his government’s refugee policy.