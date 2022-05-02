The View from India | The message from Raisina

Understand international affairs from the Indian perspective with View from India

No one will emerge victorious from the war in Ukraine, was the message from India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar last week as he addressed New Delhi’s biggest annual foreign policy event — the Raisina Dialogue. The Ukraine crisis — and India’s response to it — was understandably the focus at the event, where Dr. Jaishankar reminded the Western officials present that there were several equally serious challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the dialogue, a number of European Foreign Ministers and officials, led by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, called on India to reconsider its position on the conflict in Ukraine. At a time when the world is becoming more and more divided between the U.S. and Europe on one side, and Russia and China on the other, The Hindu’s Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar analyses the line that New Delhi is taking. Ms. Haidar asks: is non-alignment back? You can read or watch her take here.

More from a busy week in diplomacy in New Delhi:

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn during a Interview with The Hindu in New Delhi on April 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who spoke at the Raisina Dialogue, in an interview with The Hindu said he hoped India will take a more critical stance on Russia's actions.

Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, who has been instrumental in imposing sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, spoke to The Hindu during his visit to New Delhi last week on the Ukraine crisis as well as relations with India.

during his visit to New Delhi last week on the Ukraine crisis as well as relations with India. In a change in South Korea’s position on balanced relations with China and the U.S. because of the Ukraine conflict, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has announced that his country will examine joining the Quad grouping to strengthen its military position, said Maj. Gen. Jung Hae-II, President, Korea National Defence University, South Korea, at the Raisina Dialogue.

France’s centrist incumbent president Emmanuel Macron adresses voters in front of the Eiffel Tower after beating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen for a second five-year term as president with 58,8% votes on April 24, 2022 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former NSA M.K. Narayanan on why talk of a Third World War may be premature. Sridhar Krishnaswami on why few in the Democratic Party in the U.S. are looking at whether President Biden will run for re-election in 2024. Instead, all eyes are on November 8’s mid-term elections and concerns that the next two years may see a lame duck presidency. Despite his election victory, Emmanuel Macron should tread carefully as the far right’s Le Pen and the left-wing’s Mélenchon cannot be written off, writes Emile Chabal. Suhasini Haidar on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has become the youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan. As Sri Lanka witnesses a severe economic crash, a political deadlock at the helm is threatening to delay any action for recovery, writes Meera Srinivasan.

