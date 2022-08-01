  1. Suhasini Haidar, in this week’s edition of Worldview, on what the U.K. Prime Ministerial race means for India.
  2. Former National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan writes on a global order caught in a swirl of chaos, and why the Ukraine-Russia conflict is only one of the many strands altering the contours of world governance.
  3. Meera Srinivasan profiles Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister who is a close ally of the under-fire Rajapaksas.
  4. Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, writes on President Biden’s visit to West Asia, which may have moved on from his vision of a region beholden to the U.S. for its security.
  5. Ramya Kannan writes on two recently published papers shedding some new light on the origins of COVID-19 and its connection to a seafood market in Wuhan.