Five dead after bus collides with tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The deceased were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli near Mumbai.

Updated - July 16, 2024 09:09 am IST

Published - July 16, 2024 09:03 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway. File pictuer for representational purpose.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway. File pictuer for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Five pilgrims died and more than 30 were injured after their bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday Juy 16, 2024.

Also read: Poor road conditions plague Golden Quadrilateral in Maharashtra; motorists raise safety concerns

The deceased were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli near Mumbai, police said.

The bus collided against the tractor and fell into a gorge around midnight.

DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters that a total of 42 passengers from Dombivli were on their way to Pandharpur when their bus hit a tractor near Adne village.

The injured were rushed to a nearby of hospital, he said, adding the condition of three of them is serious.

