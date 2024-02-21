GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Corporation Budget 2024 | Stray cattle, dog control to be boosted with new cow shed, dog-catching vehicles

A system will be brought in to register all cow sheds; a new cow shed is to be set up in the city’s south, two new Animal Birth Control Centres will be set up and 45 workers will be hired to tackle stray cattle on the streets, Mayor R. Priya announced

February 21, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan at the presentation of the GCC budget on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan at the presentation of the GCC budget on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Chennai Mayor R. Priya announced a slew of projects to control the stray animal menace on the city’s streets, at the budget presentation meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation in Ripon Buildings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

ALSO READ
When roads and markets turn bullish: stray cattle harm people

The GCC is planning to bring in a new system from FY25 for the registration of cow sheds across the city, Ms Priya said. According to sources in the GCC, talks will be held with political stakeholders and cow owners to formulate a modus operandi for the process. A cow shelter will come up in the Southern region of the GCC. One GCC cow shelter already exists in Pudupet.

Further, 45 temporary workers will be appointed through self-help groups for nine zones: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15 to control stray cattle on the roads at a recurring expenditure of ₹1.16 crore per year, Ms. Priya said.

Stray dog population control

Chennai will get two more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore, Mayor Priya said.

ALSO READ
Residents in parts of north Chennai struggle as stray dog menace grows

The Corporation will also procure seven new dog-catching vehicles to transport captured and sterilised dogs. “Complaints have come up regarding the existing 16 vehicles breaking down often. Hence, this step has been taken,” she added.

The Mayor also said, “Mobile Veterinary Vaccination Vehicles worth ₹60 lakh are to be purchased to treat stray dogs in the city effectively against rabies. She said in the calendar year 2023, 19,640 animals were caught, and ABC surgeries were conducted on 14,855 dogs.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / budgets and budgeting / safety of citizens

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.