T.N. Budget 2024 | Reimbursement of property tax scheme expanded to all ex-servicemen

This story is part of
Tamil Nadu budget 2024-25 | A package
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the State Budget for 2024-25 on February 19.
Go to Package home

You're reading this story

Up until now, the scheme was limited to certain categories of ex-servicemen; the expansion is expected to benefit over 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen in T.N.

February 19, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the property tax reimbursement scheme would be expanded to all ex-servicemen. The announcement is expected to benefit over 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen in Tamil Nadu, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the Assembly, during his Budget speech on Monday, February 19, 2024.

At present, the reimbursement of property tax was limited to only certain categories, including widows of ex-servicemen and disabled ex-servicemen, who were injured during war, he said. “Rewarding the dedication and selfless service of our ex-servicemen, the property tax reimbursement scheme will be expanded to all ex-servicemen. As a result, more than 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen will benefit,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government was committed to the welfare of the ex-servicemen, who have selflessly defended the borders of our country and protected the sovereignty of our nation despite all odds, he said.

Training institutes

In another announcement, the Minister said that the State government would set up 10 new Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) at a total cost of ₹111 crore.

These institutes would come up at Veppur (Cuddalore district), Guziliamparai (Dindigul), Pochampalli (Krishnagiri), Sendamangalam (Namakkal), Gandarvakottai (Pudukkottai), Kamuthi (Ramanathapuram), Natrampalli (Tiruppattur), Koothanallur (Tiruvarur), Chengam (Tiruvannamalai) and Eral (Thoothukkudi).

