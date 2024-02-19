T.N. Budget 2024 | Technical cell to be set up to monitor natural calamities

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The cell will monitor natural calamities such as floods and cyclones and develop situation-based functional strategies

February 19, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Orders have been issued to set up two C-Band Doppler Radars in Ramanathapuram and Yercaud at a cost of ₹56 crore, under the T.N. Budget 2024. A view of a Doppler Weather Radar at the Chennai Port Trust complex. File

In order to monitor natural calamities such as floods, cyclones and earthquakes, and develop situation-based functional strategies based on risk assessment, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday, February 19, 2024 said that it would establish a Technical Cell.

Furthermore, orders have been issued to set up two C-Band Doppler Radars in Ramanathapuram and Yercaud at a cost of ₹56 crore to enhance the weather forecasting system, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly, while presenting the State Budget for 2024-25.

Click here to read the full text of Tamil Nadu Budget speech 2024

The State government has accorded sanction for the procurement of 1,400 new automatic rain gauges and 100 new automatic weather stations to analyse real-time rainfall and Meteorological data at a cost of ₹32 crore.

The Minister also said that additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to acquire weather forecasts and avail of their high-speed super computing services.

