Greater Chennai Corporation continues to face losses with Amma Canteens

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25 | A package
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu ahead of presentation of the State Budget 2024-25 in the Assembly, in Chennai, on February 19, 2024
Go to Package home
T.N. government has announced the ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ scheme to benefit boys from classes 6 to 12 by providing them with financial assistance of ₹1,000 a month. Representative image

T.N. Budget 2024 | ₹1,000 a month for boys who have studied in government schools, to pursue higher education

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the T.N. Budget 2024 on Monday, February 19, 2024

Seven ideals form bedrock of Tamil Nadu Budget 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Traditional varieties of paddy cultivation will also be promoted, as per the TN Agriculture Budget 2024-25. File

T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 unveils scheme for chemical-free practices to improve soil quality

The Hindu Bureau
About 100 new varieties of roses will be planted at the Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam, under the T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024

T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | State Horticulture Farm to be set up, new gardens to showcase & promote flowers

The Hindu Bureau
Seeds of traditional paddy varieties were being produced under the ‘Nel’ Jayaraman Mission on Conservation of Traditional Paddy Varieties. File photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | Traditional paddy varieties to be cultivated on 10,000 acres

The Hindu Bureau
To popularise the highly-remunerative oilseed crops such as groundnut, gingelly, sunflower, soybean and castor, cluster demonstrations and cultivation of oilseeds in rice-fallow conditions would be encouraged, under the TN Agriculture Budget 2024. File

Thrust on pulses, oilseeds cultivation in T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Village Agriculture Development Groups will also be formed and training sessions will be conducted to provide farmers with timely and relevant advisories on seasonal crop cultivation and adoption of advanced technologies, T.N. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said. Photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Agriculture Budget | ‘One Village One Crop’ scheme to be introduced in 15,280 revenue villages

The Hindu Bureau
The Uzhavar Angadis will be set up along the lines of the existing Uzhavar Sandhais

T.N. Agricultural Budget | 100 Uzhavar Angadis to be set up across the State at a cost of ₹5 crore

The Hindu Bureau
Called the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam, the scheme will be implemented in the coming year at a cost of ₹3,500 crore. File photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Budget 2024 | Hut-free Mission aims at 8 lakh concrete houses by 2030

The Hindu Bureau
To encourage farmer groups interested in the production and sale of organic inputs. 100 Organic Input Production Centres will be established at a cost of ₹1 crore, T.N. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said. File

T.N. Agriculture Budget | 14,000 Integrated Farming System units to be established to encourage diversification

The Hindu Bureau
Orders have been issued to set up two C-Band Doppler Radars in Ramanathapuram and Yercaud at a cost of ₹56 crore, under the T.N. Budget 2024. A view of a Doppler Weather Radar at the Chennai Port Trust complex. File

T.N. Budget 2024 | Technical cell to be set up to monitor natural calamities

The Hindu Bureau
Various exhibits displayed at the Keeladi Museum. The site will soon house an open-air museum as well, Minister Thengam Thennarasu announced in the T.N. Budget 2024

T.N. Budget 2024 | Open air museum to be set up at Keeladi at a cost of ₹17 crore

B. Kolappan
Work to revive coral reefs will be one of the goals of the coastal revival scheme, announced in the T.N. Budget 2024

T.N. Budget | Coastal resources to be restored; conservation fund to protect endangered species

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Budget 2024 | CM’s Thayumanavar Scheme to tackle poverty, targeting 5 lakh families in 2 years

B. Kolappan
The extension of the CM’s breakfast scheme to government-aided schools in rural areas will benefit around 2.5 lakh students of classes 1 to 5, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

T.N. Budget 2024 | CM’s breakfast scheme extended to aided schools in rural areas; government to cover higher education expenses of transpersons

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan at the presentation of the GCC budget on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Chennai Corporation Budget 2024 | Stray cattle, dog control to be boosted with new cow shed, dog-catching vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation continues to face losses with Amma Canteens

R. Aishwaryaa
You're reading this story
Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan seen at the unveiling of the GCC Budget at Ripon Buildings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Chennai Corporation Budget 2024 | Fiscal deficit at lowest in five years, revenue receipts up

The Hindu Bureau
BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai says no new schemes were announced in the Tamil Nadu Budget. File

T.N. Budget 2024: same, empty budget announcements year after year, says K. Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami talking to media after the budget session in Chennai on February 19, 2024

T.N. Budget 2024 | Palaniswami dismisses budget as ‘mirage’, says it will not benefit anyone

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the press on Tuesday.

DMK has not fulfilled many of its poll promises related to agriculture: Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presenting the Tamil Nadu Budget 2024–25 in the Assembly in Chennai on Monday.

T.N. Budget 2024 | Capital expenditure revised downwards for 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau
The government was carefully analysing recent developments in AI and their implications across various sections of Tamil society, the Finance Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission to be established

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu tables the State Budget 2024–25 during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, on February 20, 2024

In an election year, Tamil Nadu Budget focuses on pro-poor measures, inclusive growth

Sanjay Vijayakumar
In the scheme’s first year, FY 2021-22, a total of 200 projects were taken up, of which 185 projects, worth ₹440.78 crore, were completed.

Singara Chennai 2.0 gets ₹500 cr.; Greater Chennai Corporation to draw up projects soon

R. Aishwaryaa
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, holding a briefcase containing the documents of the State Budget 2024–25, arrives with State Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to present it in the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Chennai.

T.N. Budget 2024 | IT park, multi-storeyed industrial complex, and science centre planned in Coimbatore

M. Soundariya Preetha
The academies will provide training in various sports including badminton, volleyball, basketball and athletics. Photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Budget 2024 | Olympic academies to be set up in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and the Nilgiris

The Hindu Bureau
The total cost of the project stands at ₹63,246 crore and it operates through funding from the Centre and the State, apart from loans from various banks.

Big push for Chennai Metro Rail in the Budget

Sunitha Sekar
Photograph used for representational purposes only

T.N. Budget 2024 | Reimbursement of property tax scheme expanded to all ex-servicemen

The Hindu Bureau
The Cauvery bridge connecting Srirangam with Tiruchi which was recently renovated.

New bridge across the Cauvery, linking Srirangam with Tiruchi, sanctioned in State Budget

S.Ganesan
A Jackfruit Value Addition Centre will be established at Panruti in Cuddalore district at ₹16.13 crore with funds from the Union and State governments. Photo: File

Scheme announced to boost cultivation of mango, jackfruit, and banana in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau
Six new modernised rice mills would be commissioned by the government, with private contribution to further increase rice processing capacity.

₹500 crore allotted as incentive for paddy procurement in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

BJP government targeting farmers, DMK government favouring them, says Stalin

The Hindu Bureau
The State government has proposed to set up a chilli in Thoothukudi district where the crop is grown extensively.

Agri Budget brings cheer to farmers in Tenkasi district and Thoothukudi districts

P. Sudhakar
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presenting the Budget in the Assembly.

A Budget loaded with literary and historical references

The Hindu Bureau

Budget shows that the economy has declined: Anbumani

The Hindu Bureau

Stalin-led government’s silence on Nanguneri SEZ revival continues; no allocation of funds for Tharuvaikulam Fishing Harbour 

The Hindu Bureau

A Budget for the people of T.N. in the present times, says TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai

The Hindu Bureau

Mixed response to 2024-25 State Budget from trade bodies in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Budget draws positive response from industry representatives

The Hindu Bureau

With an allocation of ₹8,212 crore for higher education, focus is on upgrading infrastructure in institutions

The Hindu Bureau

Small tea growers welcome T.N. Budget 2024

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Budget 2024: Technical textiles gets special focus

M. Soundariya Preetha

Industry welcomes Budget proposals, farmers disappointed with low allocation for districts

The Hindu Bureau

‘Many announcements for city in Budget good, some fall short of expectations’

The Hindu Bureau

OPS dubs T.N. Budget ‘directionless’

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. to roll out Cancer Management Mission, health scheme gets ₹243 crore

The Hindu Bureau

State government announces plan to purchase 3,500 new buses including 500 e-buses this year

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Budget 2024 | An inclusive Budget for development, says CII Salem Zone

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Budget 2024 | Allocation for River Noyyal DPR a setback for restoration efforts, say experts

Avantika Krishna

T.N. Budget 2024 | Move to establish mini-textile park in Erode welcomed

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Budget 2024 | Allocation for Sennaanur exploration raises hopes in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Budget 2024 | Roads, lighting to be upgraded in extended areas of municipal corporations at ₹300 crore

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024| ₹14.20 crore earmarked for ‘Cotton Cultivation Mission’

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. lists measures to boost coconut cultivation

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers express concern over rent for turmeric polishers and boilers

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers bodies flay DMK for failing to fulfil election promise on hiking procurement price of sugarcane, paddy

The Hindu Bureau

Trade bodies welcome agri budget; farmers feel their demands unheard

The Hindu Bureau

Set up agriculture training centres and improve research: G. K Mani

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Budget 2024-25: A tightrope walk amid financial constraints

Sanjay Vijayakumar
SHOW MORE 60 STORIES

Greater Chennai Corporation continues to face losses with Amma Canteens

February 22, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Chennai

R. Aishwaryaa

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has continued to face losses from Amma Canteens, popularly called Amma Unavagams. Launched in 2013, the canteens were the flagship programme of the then AIADMK government. It began with 407 outlets in the city and 10 years later, the number decreased to 399.

The tariff has been the same since its formation. All items are priced at ₹5, barring idly, which costs ₹1 and curd rice ₹3.

According to the budget estimate documents, the GCC has listed expenses for the canteens under payment to casual staff, maintenance, security charges, food safety licence, and equipment. Payments to casual staff account for a major share of the expenditure incurred. For financial year 2024-25, the civic body has estimated an expenditure of ₹41.7 crore towards this.

Mayor R. Priya, during the Council meeting on January 31, instructed GCC officials to take action against workers who violate rules in canteens within the civic body limits.

Income from Amma Canteens was estimated at ₹15.35 crore this fiscal. In the past, the estimated income has been consistently lower than the revised estimate announced every subsequent year.

ALSO READ
Greater Chennai Corporation will continue running Amma Canteens, says Mayor

For example, the estimated income in FY 2021-22 was ₹24.55 crore, but the figure was revised the following year to ₹12.4 crore – an almost 50% decrease.

For FY 2022-23, the budget income estimate was ₹14.55 crore and the revised estimate ₹14.45 crore. For FY 2023-24, the budget estimate said ₹15.85 crore would be generated, but the revised estimate announced this year put the figure at ₹14.55 crore.

ALSO READ
Amma Canteens to continue at 399 locations in Chennai, but staff say the menu needs to be revamped

Equipment allocation

Incidentally, the budget estimate for FY 2022-23 had revealed an expenditure of ₹22 lakh towards equipment for the canteens, but the revised estimate showed nil expense. Similarly, ₹2 lakh was listed as possible expenditure on equipment in FY 2023-24, but the revised estimate showed no expense.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.