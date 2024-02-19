GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Budget 2024 | An inclusive Budget for development, says CII Salem Zone

February 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salem Zone, welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s Budget for 2024–25 that focused on strengthening agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure, industry, and tourism sectors.

Terming that the Budget was crafted with a focus on promoting inclusive development, CII Salem Zone vice-president J. Ashok Kumar said the development of an integrated textile park spanning 111 acres by SIPCOT in Salem district with an anticipated investment of ₹800 crore was a big boost to the textile sector.

Responding to the announcement of various projects in the Salem region, Mr. Ashok Kumar said the setting up of Silk Cluster in Rakipatti in Salem district, Yarn Cluster in Katheri in Namakkal district and the new Government Industrial Training Institutes at Senthamangalam in Namakkal and Pochampalli in Krishnagiri district would boost the growth of MSMEs. The Combined Water Supply Scheme for four blocks in Namakkal district, with an outlay of ₹358 crore, would benefit two lakh people, he added.

