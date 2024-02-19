New bridge across the Cauvery, linking Srirangam with Tiruchi, sanctioned in State Budget

February 19, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The much-awaited new bridge across the Cauvery, connecting Srirangam and Tiruchi, has been sanctioned in the State Budget for the year 2024-25 tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The proposal was first made in 2021 and the State Highways Department had prepared up a detailed project report. According to sources in the department, the new bridge has been sanctioned at an estimate of ₹106 crore. It would come up adjacent to the existing bridge, which was renovated recently.

Built in 1976, the existing bridge across the river is a vital link, connecting Tiruchi with Srirangam and caters to a huge volume of traffic. The Highways Department had decided to construct a new bridge across the river after the existing one developed huge gaps in the expansion joints. In 2018 and 2022-23, the Highways Department had to take up major repairs on the structure.

Construction of the new bridge could help reduce the load on the existing bridge and prolong its life, the officials said. As per the plan, the renovated bridge would be retained to cater to traffic entering the city from Mambazha Salai while the new one would be for vehicles coming in the opposite direction. The new bridge is to be built upstream of the river. According to available indications, the project would involve some land acquisition/alienation on the southern side.

Sources said the department was likely to call for tenders for the project once a GO (government order) is issued after the Assembly session. Construction of the bridge would take at least two years from the date of commencement of work as the irrigation seasons need to be factored in.

Residents of Srirangam welcomed the sanction of the new bridge and hoped that it would be built at the earliest. “It is an important project and we thank the government for sanctioning it,” said Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam.

Ring Road for Mannargudi

The State government has cleared the plan to build a ring road around Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. The government had accorded administrative sanction for acquiring the required lands for building the ring road as early as December 2012. The ring road, branching off from and merging on Kumbakonam–Mannargudi–Adhirampattinam Road (SH 66), will run for about 22 km. About 86 hectares of land, including HR&CE Department lands, were required for the project in 16 villages. The ring road will run via Karikotti, Moovanallur, Ramapuram, Kopiralayam, Munamsethy, Nalamsethy, Serangulam, Asesham, Mudhalsethy, Kailasanathar Koil, Neduvakkottai, Aravathur, Maravakadu, Melavasal, Pamani, and Kumarapuram. The final award for the acquisition has been completed in all but one village.

The Highways Department is preparing a Detailed Project Report for building the ring road initially on a 12-km stretch for which land acquisition has been completed. The first phase of the project is expected to entail an investment of about ₹130 crore, the sources said.