T. N. Budget 2024| Allocation for River Noyyal DPR a setback for restoration efforts, say experts

February 19, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu State Budget 2024-25 includes plans for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on rehabilitating four major rivers—the Noyyal, Kaveri, Vaigai, and Thamirabharani rivers— at a total cost of ₹5 crore. However, stakeholders in Coimbatore have expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation.

“Several surveys and allocations have been made in the past for the restoration work. But with this new announcement, it seems like river works will begin from scratch, indicating that no progress has been made yet,” said R. Vaidyanathan, a former member of a committee formed in 2020 to supervise the Noyyal rejuvenation project.

Further, under the State Government’s ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project, the Noyyal’s restoration was slated to receive approximately ₹1,200 crore — the Central Government’s share of ₹990 crore and the remaining ₹210 crore from the State, according to G. Ashok Kumar, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

“This is the fourth time the State government will be commencing a survey for the river’s rehabilitation. We expected allocation for works to be carried out,” Mr. Vaidyanathan said.

However, officials from the Public Works Department in Coimbatore said that without a thorough survey by experts in Chennai, the cost of restoring the Noyyal cannot be estimated.

“This is only for the preparation of a DPR based on which the actual project will be proposed and implemented,” Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu.

Vanitha Mohan, co-founder of Coimbatore-based non-profit organisation Siruthuli, said, “We hope this time the government conducts a scientific study, since earlier surveys did not cover the extent of issues faced during the Noyyal restoration project. At the same time, this should be done by involving local stakeholders who have expertise in the matter.”