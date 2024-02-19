GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Budget 2024 | CM’s Thayumanavar Scheme to tackle poverty, targeting 5 lakh families in 2 years

A sum of ₹27,922 crore has been allocated for the scheme for two years; the destitute, elderly, orphaned children, single parent families and persons with disabilities will be among those identified under the scheme

February 19, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

B. Kolappan
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Tamil Nadu government, on February 19, 2024, announced the setting up of a scheme “to launch a final assault on poverty over the next two years.” Called the Chief Minister’s Thayumanavar Scheme, it has been allocated ₹27,922 crore under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who presented the State budget for 2024-25, said these funds would be used to help rescue about 5 lakh of the poorest of families from poverty by providing necessary government assistance, in an integrated manner. “The participation of elected representatives, charitable organisations, and banks will be ensured in this grand initiative,” he said.

Click here to read the full text of Tamil Nadu Budget speech 2024

The Minister said, under this scheme, the most vulnerable sections of society including the destitute, elderly persons living alone, single parent families, orphaned children, those with mental impairments, persons with disabilities and families with children requiring special assistance would be identified. “In addition to fulfilling their basic needs, the requirements of education, employment opportunities, skill development and housing would also be met under this scheme. The identification of the poorest of the poor families will be carried out through the convergence of official databases, field inspections, community participation, and Gram Sabha sessions,” he added.

Mr. Thennarasu said over the past century, Tamil Nadu had made significant strides in reducing poverty through a multitude of pioneering social welfare programmes, setting an example for the entire nation. “The recent report by Niti Aayog, the Union Government’s policy think tank, has endorsed this progress, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s remarkably low multidimensional poverty index of only 2.2 per cent,” he recalled.

Restoration of 5,000 water bodies at ₹500 crore

Placing a thrust on the restoration of water bodies that have gradually deteriorated over time due to encroachments and lack of maintenance, Mr. Thennarasu also announced a project for the rehabilitation of 5,000 water bodies across the State.

This, he said, would be implemented through community participation under the guidance of leading scientific institutions, at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore. The project will cover minor irrigation tanks, ponds and their feeder channels in panchayat unions.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / poverty / welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.