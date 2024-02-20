‘Many announcements for city in Budget good, some fall short of expectations’

February 20, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The State Budget drew mixed reactions from people in the city. While a majority of people welcomed it, a few expressed their disappointment regarding some of the announcements.

M. Magesh Kumaar, Deputy Mayor, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), said the restoration and beautification of the Adyar had been a dream project for residents of the city. “As a native of Saidapet, I know that the people of the constituency will respond positively to the project. Similarly, the initiative to widen New Avadi Road, Paper Mills Road, and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai will benefit everyone in the city by decreasing traffic congestion,” he said.

Similarly, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has received a much-needed impetus of additional funding and the preparation of Detailed Project Reports for further routes such as Poonamallee to Parandur and Koyambedu to Avadi.

S. Namburajan, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said while the introduction of a Centre of Excellence for persons with autism spectrum disorder was good, the government would have to run it themselves. “If the institution is privatised or handed over to a non-governmental organisation (NGO), we fear it might not function well,” he added.

Leo. N. Sundaram, Councillor of ward 198 and a BJP member, said the State Budget did not include plans for desilting waterbodies.

This is a cause for concern as Okkiyam Madagu, formerly a freshwater source and used as a waterway in the 1970s, had an impact on flooding in the area. G. Beem Rao, former Maduravoyal MLA, said while a special scheme for north Chennai was good, these areas needed more attention and fund allocation, ideally through a three or five-year scheme. A special package for affected residents in Ennore and Tiruvottiyur for improving their livelihood and health would have been welcome, he added.

‘An ordinary Budget’

T. Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said: “Barring a few good projects such as the allocation for Chennai Metro Rail and its extension, there weren’t any new announcements that focused on better access to drinking water and improvements to the sewerage system. It was just an ordinary Budget.”

J. John, a GCC Councillor from the AIADMK, said the State government and the civic body should focus on clearing encroachments along roads to ease traffic congestion and improve the quality of the existing carriageway instead of acquiring private lands to widen roads. The acquisition of land for road widening could affect the livelihood of traders in the city, he added. Poovulagin Nanbargal, an NGO, said the Budget had several much-needed projects focusing on education and public health. Though there were projects regarding the environment, which was welcome, some of them should be avoided and reconsidered for implementation.