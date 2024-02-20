GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | State Horticulture Farm to be set up, new gardens to showcase & promote flowers

The Horticulture Farm in Tenkasi district will produce pedigree, quality planting materials for farmers; a ‘Mullai’ park, wetlands park, sun garden and hibiscus garden are among the other initiatives planned, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said

February 20, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
About 100 new varieties of roses will be planted at the Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam, under the T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024

About 100 new varieties of roses will be planted at the Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam, under the T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024 | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tiesday, February 20, 2024, announced the creation of a State Horticulture Farm and as well as parks and gardens in various parts of the State. 

The Minister, who presented the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, said a ‘Mullai’ Park, to showcase the life and geographical conditions of the Tamil people who inhabited the Mullai land, would be established in Vellimalai in Kanniyakumari district. The project is estimated to cost ₹2 crore. 

Thrust on pulses, oilseeds cultivation in T.N. Agriculture Budget 2024

A ‘Marutham’ Park, representing wetlands and adjoining fields with water resources, will be established in Thirumalaisamuthiram in Thanjavur district, in the Cauvery river basin. The allocation for this is also ₹2 crore. 

A Sun Garden, the Minister said, would be established between the sunrise point and sunset point in Kanniyakumari, and this is expected to attract many visitors. A Hibiscus Nursery Garden will be set up in Attur in Chengalpattu district taking into consideration that the plant is used for the production of medicinal, cosmetic, and food products. The project cost for this, is ₹ 1 crore. 

A State Horticulture Farm will come up in Naduvakurichi in Tenkasi district to produce pedigree, quality planting materials and to distribute them to farmers at reasonable prices. The Minister said this farm would act as a model demonstration farm.

Mr. Panneeselvam also said 100 new varieties of roses would be planted at the Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam, which already has an impressive collection, housing 32,000 rose plants comprising 4,201 varieties, including large, small, and climbing roses. 

