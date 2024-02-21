GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP government targeting farmers, DMK government favouring them, says Stalin

February 21, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

While the BJP-led Union government has been carrying out “attacks” on protesting farmers in Delhi, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been drafting programmes for their welfare, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday.

“The BJP government ruling the Union [of India] brought about a shock to farmers by bringing in three farm laws. Farmers stayed put in Delhi for a year and a half. Because of their protest, the BJP government withdrew the legislations,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Referring to the intensifying farmers’ protests in Delhi, he said: “The Union government has not been willing to heed the demands of farmers. The Union government is one that has been planting nails on the roads to prevent farmers.”

In his statement released on the day when his government presented the Agriculture Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly, Mr. Stalin referred to various features of the Budget and said they were drafted to uplift the livelihood of farmers.

