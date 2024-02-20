GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Agricultural Budget | 100 Uzhavar Angadis to be set up across the State at a cost of ₹5 crore

These Angadis will facilitate easy access to quality agricultural produce for urban customers, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam said

February 20, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Uzhavar Angadis will be set up along the lines of the existing Uzhavar Sandhais

The Uzhavar Angadis will be set up along the lines of the existing Uzhavar Sandhais | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, announced that it would set up ‘Uzhavar Angadis’ along the lines of Uzhavar Sandhais’ (farmers markets) with an outlay of ₹5 crore, from the State fund.

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said 100 Uzhavar Angadis would be established to facilitate easy access to quality agricultural produce and value-added products, for urban consumers. “Agricultural produce, adhering to specified quality norms, will be directly procured from farmers, graded, packed, branded and sold through Uzhavar Angadis,” he said.

Pointing out that there was a “noted shortfall” in the consumption of fruits and vegetables among consumers, Mr. Panneerselvam said kits comprising saplings of banana, papaya, moringa and curry leaf would be distributed to encourage the cultivation of nutritious fruit crops in home gardens.

“This initiative aims to provide access to pesticide-free, non-toxic fruits and vegetables. An allocation of ₹4 crore has been designated for this scheme.

