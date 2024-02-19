GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Small tea growers welcome T.N. Budget 2024

February 19, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The small tea growers in the Nilgiris district have welcomed the announcement in the Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25 on subsidy for tea leaves supplied to INDCOSERVE factories.

The State government has allocated ₹ 9 crore as subsidy for 27,000 small tea growers who supply to the government-run tea factories.

This is a welcome move as there have been no efforts by the Central government to increase the price for tea leaves supplied by the small tea growers. The Tamil Nadu government should extend the benefit to all the 65,000 small tea growers in the Nilgiris district, J.B. Subramanian, co-ordinator for “Save Small Tea Growers” forum, said.

