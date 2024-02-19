GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State government announces plan to purchase 3,500 new buses including 500 e-buses this year

February 19, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The commuters in the city have welcomed the announcement of the State government for procuring 3,000 new buses this financial year. The proposal to purchase 500 electric buses would help in linking the various modes of transport in the expanding city limits. 

In the Tamil Nadu Budget presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, 3,000 new buses, along with 500 electric buses, are proposed to be procured. The 500 electric buses would be bought with the financial assistance of German-based bank KfW. 

Citing the introduction of mini bus services by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1997, the Finance Minister said the services will be extended to rural areas adjacent to rapidly growing urban localities.

Transport activist V. Rama Rao said no new buses have been purchased in the past two years. The proposal to add 3,000 new buses to the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs) and the calling of tender for purchasing 500 electric buses through the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) would help in boosting the fleet of the MTC to provide multi-modal link with the metro and suburban trains. 

In the Budget estimates, the State government has allotted a subsidy of ₹3,050 crore for free bus travel for women, ₹1,521 crore for concessional travel of students and ₹1,800 crore for diesel.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.